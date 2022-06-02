Meghan Markle Made a Low-Key First Appearance at the Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is a big deal: It's the first time the royal couple have attended a major royal event since their sensational departure from the senior royal family—and subsequent move to Montecito, California—in 2020. Royal watchers weren't expecting to see Meghan and Harry Thursday morning during Trooping the Colour—it had been firmly established that the couple would not pose for the traditional royal family balcony photo op, given their current status as non-senior members—but eagle-eyed onlookers spotted the couple watching the parade from the Major General's Office alongside other members of the royal family. (You can see the photos at the Daily Mail.)

In the photographs, Meghan jokes and plays with some of the royal children—Mike and Zara Tindell's kids Mia and Lena, and Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla—as they watch the Trooping the Colour parade. (Prince Harry was also photographed in the background, speaking with the Duke of Kent.) Meghan looked gorgeous in a navy dress for the event; she also wore a large white hat with a navy ribbon to match her dress (the Daily Mail says the hat was by Stephen Jones).

So, why were Meghan and Harry and the others watching from the Major General's office rather than the Buckingham Palace balcony, as it tradition? Well, the Queen announced last month that she's slimming down the group that will appear on the balcony with her this year, with Buckingham Palace: "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

Here's who made the cut:

Harry and Meghan are expected to make their first official royal appearance on Friday at the National Service of Thanksgiving—day two of the four-day Jubilee schedule of events.