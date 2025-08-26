Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen Reminisce About Their "Good Old" Days on ‘Deal or No Deal’: “How Far We’ve Come”

Before she married Prince Harry or became an actress on TV's Suits, Meghan Markle was an auditioning actor trying to make her big break like everyone else in Hollywood—and she shared one gig in common with Chrissy Teigen. The second season of the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, premiered on August 26, and in episode two, Teigen joined the duchess to cook, make jewelry cook and share a trip down "memory lane."

"I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths and that was past life, that was good old Deal or No Deal," Meghan said, referring to the early 2000s game show where both she and Teigen appeared as "briefcase models."

"I feel like our lives have had so many chapters, and that being a really important, funny one,” Teigen said, laughing about “basically” being a “back up girl” on the show while Meghan was a regular briefcase model.

Meghan Markle is seen on season 2 of Deal or No Deal in 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen (right) also appeared on Deal or No Deal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duo—who pressed fresh flowers to make jewelry for their kids and Meghan's late dog, Guy, who appeared in the episode— chatted about some of their memories from the game show.

"I remember all having to stand in a line to get our lashes put in," Meghan recalled. Teigen added that everyone had to put their eyelashes "in a Ziploc bag" after they came off stage. "What a time though!” she added.

As for Meghan, the game show provided her with a stable position in the industry. "I was just so happy to get health insurance," she admitted.

Reflecting on how their paths diverted after Deal or No Deal, the duchess told Teigen, "I mean, I left that show and then just a couple, like a year or so later, you got famous,” she said, recalling seeing Teigen on the cover of Sports Illustrated. "You were so sweet," Meghan added.

The second season of With Love, Meghan, dropped on August 26. (Image credit: Netflix)

Teigen—who shares four children with singer John Legend—said that despite being a "back-up girl" at first, she was "literally was fascinated by" the other briefcase models "and so happy to be in the world of Hollywood.”

"How far we’ve come," Meghan said. "How’s that for memory lane?"

Along with Teigen, the Duchess of Sussex welcomes guests such as Queer Eye star Tan France, podcaster Jay Shetty and her Michelin-starred wedding chef, Clare Smyth, to season two of With Love, Meghan. Combining cooking, crafting, cocktail making and hosting tips, the show welcomes viewers to follow along and learn simple tips to elevate the everyday.

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.