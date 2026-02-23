Long before she joined the Royal Family, Meghan Markle started carving out her style aesthetic. Since moving to Montecito, California, and founding her lifestyle company, As ever, the Duchess of Sussex has refined her closet even further to include business staples and elevated casuals, which work for both hosting at home or attending a function. And Meghan's latest outfit is sure to inspire a plethora of copycat looks, particularly as she delivers her own take on the celeb-beloved slip dress trend.

The official As ever account shared a new Instagram post with the caption, "A simple hosting tip we always return to." The caption continued, "Chill your brut well, pour slowly, and finish with a few fresh raspberries for garnish. Effortless, unfussy, and just celebratory enough for an easy evening in or before a fun night out."

For the occasion, Duchess Meghan wore Heidi Merrick's Marion Slip Dress in Burgundy.

Meghan Markle wears a burgundy Heidi Merrick slip dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@aseverofficial)

Heidi Merrick Marion Slip Dress in Burgundy $495 at heidimerrick.com

Sadly, the $495 dress is sold out in Meghan's deep wine shade, but remains available in several other colors. The slinky slip dress features black adjustable tie straps and a side slit, and works for meeting friends or an evening out.

In additional Instagram snaps, the Duchess of Sussex popped a bottle of As ever's 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut, which retails for $89. She served the delectable sparkling wine with custom-made As ever ice cubes.

Meghan opens a bottle of As ever sparkling wine. (Image credit: Instagram/@aseverofficial)

As ever ice cubes. (Image credit: Instagram/@aseverofficial)

As for Meghan's burgundy slip dress, it's sure to inspire a plethora of royal watchers and '90s trend fans alike.

