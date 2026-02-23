Meghan Markle Delivers Her Take on the Nostalgic Slip Dress Trend While Serving As Ever's Brut Champagne
The Duchess of Sussex embraces a '90s-inspired style loved by celebs.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Long before she joined the Royal Family, Meghan Markle started carving out her style aesthetic. Since moving to Montecito, California, and founding her lifestyle company, As ever, the Duchess of Sussex has refined her closet even further to include business staples and elevated casuals, which work for both hosting at home or attending a function. And Meghan's latest outfit is sure to inspire a plethora of copycat looks, particularly as she delivers her own take on the celeb-beloved slip dress trend.
The official As ever account shared a new Instagram post with the caption, "A simple hosting tip we always return to." The caption continued, "Chill your brut well, pour slowly, and finish with a few fresh raspberries for garnish. Effortless, unfussy, and just celebratory enough for an easy evening in or before a fun night out."
For the occasion, Duchess Meghan wore Heidi Merrick's Marion Slip Dress in Burgundy.
Sadly, the $495 dress is sold out in Meghan's deep wine shade, but remains available in several other colors. The slinky slip dress features black adjustable tie straps and a side slit, and works for meeting friends or an evening out.
In additional Instagram snaps, the Duchess of Sussex popped a bottle of As ever's 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut, which retails for $89. She served the delectable sparkling wine with custom-made As ever ice cubes.
As for Meghan's burgundy slip dress, it's sure to inspire a plethora of royal watchers and '90s trend fans alike.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Meghan Markle
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.