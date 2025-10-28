Meghan Markle Debuts Her First As Ever Holiday Collection—And One New Product Has a Special Tie to Harry and Meghan's Wedding Day
The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new range of products perfect for holiday gifting.
Meghan Markle is getting ready for the holidays—and you're invited to bring the warmth of her California home into your own this season. On Tuesday, October 28, the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As ever, launched its first holiday collection featuring two new product categories, sparkling wine and candles. The scents included in the brand's latest range also include sweet ties to Meghan's life with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.
The holiday collection—available on asever.com—includes two new scented candles, including Signature Candle No. 519 ($64) and Signature Candle No. 084 ($64). According to the brand, "No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter" and "is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories—her wedding day, May 19th."
As for the second scent, No. 084, the numbers also have a special meaning, as August 4 is Meghan's birthday. As ever describes the candle as "the signature scent that warms Meghan’s family home," and it includes "fresh water lotus, earthy sandalwood, and California poppy." Both candles are hand-poured in California and include a ceramic vessel with the As ever logo, per the brand.
As ever added wine to its offerings earlier this year, and also new to the holiday collection is a 2021 Vintage Brut, featuring "notes of green apple and pear, accents of citrus and white peach, and a subtle hint of starfruit."
Several gift sets are also available for the holiday season, including a trio of Meghan's famous fruit spreads, a honey duo set, and two mulling spice kits.
The spiced cider kit includes "a warm, vibrant blend of cinnamon, citrus peel, ginger root, clove, allspice, and nutmeg," while the hot toddy kit features a blend of "aromatic cinnamon, lemongrass, citrus peel, and ginger root."
Along with the new products, As ever's staple items like flower sprinkles, tea and baking mixes have also been restocked.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Duchess of Sussex showed several sneak peeks of the holiday collection on Instagram as she counted down to Tuesday's launch, while also sharing memories from a pumpkin patch visit with Lilibet and Archie over the weekend. "Happy Sunday 🎃🧡," she captioned a Reel showing the family picking out pumpkins and carving them back at home.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.