Kirsten Dunst never, ever disappoints on a red carpet. Here's the thing: I always expect the former Marie Claire cover star to show up with her honey-blonde hair perfectly toned and generally subdued makeup (although I would really love to see her in some bright eyeshadow one of these days). But, I also have the utmost confidence that she's going to throw in a little something unexpected and fun to her beauty look, be it a side part or a bold lip.

For the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15, that little something was perhaps the glowiest skin I've seen all night. And the best part: it's courtesy of a $27 (!!) K-Beauty serum you can buy on Amazon. Makeup artist MelanieInglessi used the D'Alba Double Serum & Cream 2-in-1 Moisturizer, which combines serum and cream into one. It leverages the hydrating and calming benefits of Italian truffle (yum) and vitamin E to prep skin for a flawless makeup base. "

She's a dreamboat. For this look, we really wanted to create a timeless, chic, elevated, modern version of herself," Inglessi tells me over the phone as soon as Dunst heads off to the carpet. "More and more we're seeing skin with not as much coverage on the red carpet. Years ago, that wasn't a reality. Skincare is so important these days."

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When it came to makeup, it was Dior to the rescue. She used the new Forever Skin Glow Foundation. "I didn't want a smokey eye or a red lip. I didn't want anything to stand out—just an overall well-balanced look," Inglessi says. But! She did make room for a huge 2026 spring makeup trend: lip stains. "They're so popular right now; mine is a mix of a cool-girl stain and a proper Hollywood lip—they're slightly overdrawn with a slate-colored brown pencil and then the stain in the middle," she adds. To tie up the beauty look in a bow, hairstylist Gregory Russel slicked her hair back into a spiky bun.

Want to recreate this glam at home? Shop all the products Inglessi had on hand, below.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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