Kirsten Dunst's Oscars Glow Is All Thanks to a $27 K-Beauty Truffle Serum
Immediately buying.
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Kirsten Dunst never, ever disappoints on a red carpet. Here's the thing: I always expect the former Marie Claire cover star to show up with her honey-blonde hair perfectly toned and generally subdued makeup (although I would really love to see her in some bright eyeshadow one of these days). But, I also have the utmost confidence that she's going to throw in a little something unexpected and fun to her beauty look, be it a side part or a bold lip.
For the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15, that little something was perhaps the glowiest skin I've seen all night. And the best part: it's courtesy of a $27 (!!) K-Beauty serum you can buy on Amazon. Makeup artist MelanieInglessi used the D'Alba Double Serum & Cream 2-in-1 Moisturizer, which combines serum and cream into one. It leverages the hydrating and calming benefits of Italian truffle (yum) and vitamin E to prep skin for a flawless makeup base. "
She's a dreamboat. For this look, we really wanted to create a timeless, chic, elevated, modern version of herself," Inglessi tells me over the phone as soon as Dunst heads off to the carpet. "More and more we're seeing skin with not as much coverage on the red carpet. Years ago, that wasn't a reality. Skincare is so important these days."Article continues below
When it came to makeup, it was Dior to the rescue. She used the new Forever Skin Glow Foundation. "I didn't want a smokey eye or a red lip. I didn't want anything to stand out—just an overall well-balanced look," Inglessi says. But! She did make room for a huge 2026 spring makeup trend: lip stains. "They're so popular right now; mine is a mix of a cool-girl stain and a proper Hollywood lip—they're slightly overdrawn with a slate-colored brown pencil and then the stain in the middle," she adds. To tie up the beauty look in a bow, hairstylist Gregory Russel slicked her hair back into a spiky bun.
Want to recreate this glam at home? Shop all the products Inglessi had on hand, below.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.