I Prepped to Meet Rihanna With This 5-Step Beauty Routine
Had to have my best face on for Ms. Fenty.
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There are very few things in life that would make me spend upwards of an hour fussing over my makeup (I’m a minimalist gal at heart), but preparing to meet Rihanna at a party in Beverly Hills is definitely one of them. On a recent trip to Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the Dior J’adore Intense perfume (a new gourmand twist on the iconic fragrance), I was sweating it out in my hotel bathroom trying to figure out the perfect glam to, frankly, breathe the same air as Ms. Fenty. Tragically, the face of J’adore ultimately did not attend the (rather banging) party—the TL:DR is that she had a scary situation at her home with a “fan”—but I am happy to report that my party makeup ended up looking fabulous, if I do say so myself. Better yet? It only took me about 10 minutes to complete, despite stressing out for the other 50.
So, if you’re gearing up for wedding season, have some elegant corporate events, or you just want to join me in manifesting an eventual run-in with Rihanna, here’s my foolproof makeup routine for a glamorous night out. Don’t worry—I tested it by dancing until 2 a.m., like a dedicated beauty editor, and everything still looked pristine by the time I washed my face and crawled into bed.
But First, Fragrance
As soon as I get out of the shower, I add my first spritz of perfume while my skin is still warm. Heat helps with projection so you get a truly enveloping scent. Add one more spray before you walk out the door and you’ll have strangers snapping their necks to get a whiff of you.Article continues below
The star of the evening, this new addition to the Dior J’adore lineup is a lush floral scent with hints of vanilla for a warm gourmand twist. Rose, jasmine, and honeyed ylang-ylang bloom on the skin for a sensual fragrance that even Rihanna loves.
To ensure my skin feels soft and looks luminous (especially when you’re wearing a LA-chic strapless midi dress) I always reach for Cyklar body creams. The vanilla scent will help to amp up those delicious gourmand notes in the fragrance.
LA Skin
If there’s photography and dancing (and eventually sweating) on deck for my evening, I never want my base to feel too heavy. But, if I’m in LA, I also want an impossibly radiant, sun-kissed glow, as if I spend all my time poolside at the Sunset Tower hotel.
I hate the feeling of foundation on my skin, but I also want to cover some pesky hyperpigmentation on my cheeks. Enter my newest complexion obsession, which has also dazzled the rest of Team Beauty at Marie Claire.
This is one of my most ride-or-die products if I want to even out my skin tone. It’s not too heavy so that it looks or feels like a ton of bronzer; rather, it illuminates my face and gives me that just-back-from-vacation effect. I apply it with a dense foundation brush around my eyes and cheekbones, at the top of my forehead, and at the tip of my nose and chin.
Flush Crush
In lieu of any other contour, I rely on a sculpted cheek and lots of blush to brighten up my face. A stain, cream, or liquid formula reads so natural on the skin and feels like you’re not wearing any product at all.
I know, I know, this Vintage Rose color looks insane in the bottle, but when you tap it into the skin it transforms into a rich rosy shade that’s identical to the flush you get from hiking up Topanga Canyon. Just work quickly as it dries down fast and it does not budge.
I love any makeup that feels like I’m finger painting, and this new Makeup by Mario formula nails the vibe. The jelly-like consistency is super unique and buildable, but I will say it’s best if you have dry skin like me. But if so, the finish is so delightfully juicy and hydrating.
Line Up
Sultry smoky eyes are having a revival courtesy of Paris Fashion Week, and I’m more than happy to reach for my favorite gel eyeliners. I draw on my upper and lower waterline, and then along my upper lash line to smudge and create a soft wing for definition. Add a touch of mascara on the top and bottom to finish it out.
Instead of classic black, I reached for this glittery cocoa brown eyeliner pencil to line my hazel eyes and help them pop. Trust me, this VBB formula is a cult-favorite for a reason.
The brown-black shade of this flawless drugstore mascara is my newest obsession. My lashes look super fluttery and weightless, while still remaining defined and coated in pigment from root to tip.
Perfect Pout
For this type of soirée, I’ll spend the extra two minutes to line my lips and buff out my lip color for a perfectly blended lip combo. A deep rose with a corresponding liner (even if it’s not an exact match or from the same brand) is my go-to for evening events.
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Do not sleep on Lancôme lip liners! The shade 21 Throwing Beige is the perfect pinky nude to overdraw your lips and create a party-worthy pout.
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.