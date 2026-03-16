There are very few things in life that would make me spend upwards of an hour fussing over my makeup (I’m a minimalist gal at heart), but preparing to meet Rihanna at a party in Beverly Hills is definitely one of them. On a recent trip to Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the Dior J’adore Intense perfume (a new gourmand twist on the iconic fragrance), I was sweating it out in my hotel bathroom trying to figure out the perfect glam to, frankly, breathe the same air as Ms. Fenty. Tragically, the face of J’adore ultimately did not attend the (rather banging) party—the TL:DR is that she had a scary situation at her home with a “fan”—but I am happy to report that my party makeup ended up looking fabulous, if I do say so myself. Better yet? It only took me about 10 minutes to complete, despite stressing out for the other 50.

So, if you’re gearing up for wedding season, have some elegant corporate events, or you just want to join me in manifesting an eventual run-in with Rihanna, here’s my foolproof makeup routine for a glamorous night out. Don’t worry—I tested it by dancing until 2 a.m., like a dedicated beauty editor, and everything still looked pristine by the time I washed my face and crawled into bed.

But First, Fragrance

As soon as I get out of the shower, I add my first spritz of perfume while my skin is still warm. Heat helps with projection so you get a truly enveloping scent. Add one more spray before you walk out the door and you’ll have strangers snapping their necks to get a whiff of you.

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Dior J'adore Intense $184 at Sephora The star of the evening, this new addition to the Dior J’adore lineup is a lush floral scent with hints of vanilla for a warm gourmand twist. Rose, jasmine, and honeyed ylang-ylang bloom on the skin for a sensual fragrance that even Rihanna loves. Cyklar Vanilla Verve Body Cream $29 at Sephora To ensure my skin feels soft and looks luminous (especially when you’re wearing a LA-chic strapless midi dress) I always reach for Cyklar body creams. The vanilla scent will help to amp up those delicious gourmand notes in the fragrance.

LA Skin

If there’s photography and dancing (and eventually sweating) on deck for my evening, I never want my base to feel too heavy. But, if I’m in LA, I also want an impossibly radiant, sun-kissed glow, as if I spend all my time poolside at the Sunset Tower hotel.

Flush Crush

In lieu of any other contour, I rely on a sculpted cheek and lots of blush to brighten up my face. A stain, cream, or liquid formula reads so natural on the skin and feels like you’re not wearing any product at all.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Color Wash Liquid Blush $46 at Nordstrom I know, I know, this Vintage Rose color looks insane in the bottle, but when you tap it into the skin it transforms into a rich rosy shade that’s identical to the flush you get from hiking up Topanga Canyon. Just work quickly as it dries down fast and it does not budge. Makeup by Mario Jelly Jar Lip & Cheek Multi-Use Balm $28 at Sephora I love any makeup that feels like I’m finger painting, and this new Makeup by Mario formula nails the vibe. The jelly-like consistency is super unique and buildable, but I will say it’s best if you have dry skin like me. But if so, the finish is so delightfully juicy and hydrating.

Line Up

Sultry smoky eyes are having a revival courtesy of Paris Fashion Week, and I’m more than happy to reach for my favorite gel eyeliners. I draw on my upper and lower waterline, and then along my upper lash line to smudge and create a soft wing for definition. Add a touch of mascara on the top and bottom to finish it out.

Perfect Pout

For this type of soirée, I’ll spend the extra two minutes to line my lips and buff out my lip color for a perfectly blended lip combo. A deep rose with a corresponding liner (even if it’s not an exact match or from the same brand) is my go-to for evening events.

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