Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals How She Celebrated Her New Netflix Show in Gorgeous New Photo

Meghan Markle has had plenty of new ventures to celebrate in 2025, and it's only three days into the new year. On Jan. 1 she rejoined Instagram after deactivating her old account in 2018, and on Jan. 2, she marked her second post by dropping the trailer for her long-awaited Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. Along with announcing her excitement on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a fun day with her close friend Jamie Kern Lima.

The IT Cosmetics co-founder shared a sweet selfie with the duchess on Instagram Thursday, writing, "Congrats @meghan on the announcement of your new show With Love, Meghan on @netflix it was so much fun to celebrate with you today! "

In the pic, Lima wore a relaxed denim shirt and bright pink lipstick as she held the phone, while the duchess is seen smiling behind her in a black coat with a green top underneath. The friends appear to be sitting at a picnic table under a tree in the photo, and Markle—who rocked long curls for her girl's day out—wore her signature stack of gold bracelets and Princess Diana's Cartier watch.

"I’m so excited for the world to experience even more of your joy, your heart, your kindness, your humor, your humility, your compassion, your many talents and your LOVE!" Lima continued her caption, calling Markle "an incredible friend to so many, including me."

With Love, Meghan will stream on Netflix Jan. 15. (Image credit: Netflix)

While the Shark Tank season 16 guest shark didn't elaborate on what they did during their outing, Lima did express her enthusiasm for With Love, Meghan's impending release, writing, "I can’t wait for it to come out on Netflix in a week and a half!!🎉🙌🚀."

The Duchess of Sussex shared her own thoughts on the show—which will feature cooking, gardening and entertaining content—in her Instagram post Thursday. "I have been so excited to share this with you!" she captioned the trailer. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

In the video, the duchess wears an array of her signature neutrals and laid-back California styles as she cooks with friends, hosts parties and searches for the perfect flowers. She even wears a beekeeper suit as she heads to the garden in search of honey—a hobby she happens to share with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.

Tune in when all eight episodes of With Love, Meghan drop on Netflix Wednesday, Jan. 15.