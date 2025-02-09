Meghan Markle Wears Olive Green for a Children's Story Time Event at the Invictus Games 2025
The Duchess of Sussex arrived in a camel coat before revealing her coordinating sweater, skirt, and heels.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only just launched the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, but the couple have already attended a multitude of events. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet aren't at the Invictus Games with their parents, but Duchess Meghan mentioned their "sweet, excited children" at a pre-opening ceremony event. Now, the Sussexes have taken part in a "story time" event for children at the Invictus Games, and Meghan wore a chic, olive green outfit for the occasion.
In a series of Instagram Stories, Duchess Meghan revealed that she was attending an event for children of competitors in the Invictus Games. Meghan captioned a short video clip showing her arriving at the event with Prince Harry, writing, "Walking into a very important meeting." The Duchess of Sussex could be seen wearing a camel trench coat with olive green pumps.
Once inside the children's event, Meghan conducted "storytime." While speaking to a roomful of kids, whose parents are likely competing in this year's Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex wore an olive green sweater with shoulder button detailing, with a matching skirt. Meghan's sweater appears to be the forest green "Emmalyn" sweater from a past season by California-based, all-female collective DÔEN, as identified by @royalbritishfashion and @meghansclosetchronicles.
Prior to the official launch of the Invictus Games Whistler and Vancouver 2025, Meghan delivered a speech honoring husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex said (via Hello! magazine), "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, 'Oh, it feels like home." She continued, "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you."
Meghan also revealed just how excited Harry was to be launching the Invictus Games 2025. "You will see him at the Games," she told the crowd. "You will see him...cheering you on." She continued, "He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince Louis and King Charles Look Almost Identical in Photos Taken 73 Years Apart
There's an eerie resemblance between Charles and his grandson in these pictures.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Embraces an Editor in Chief-Approved Trend
The Oscar-winner accessorized her outerwear with several The Row purchases.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Outfit Solves a 6-Year-Old Royal Mystery
Her Invictus Games wardrobe includes a previously unidentified designer coat and a baby alpaca trench.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Just Solved a 6-Year-Old Royal Fashion Mystery
Her Invictus Games wardrobe includes a previously unidentified designer coat and a baby alpaca trench.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Archie and Lilibet Aren't at the Invictus Games in Canada With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Royal experts break down why the little prince and princess have remained at home in California.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry at Invictus Games Event, Says He "Means a Lot" to Her
The Duchess of Sussex even mentioned their "sweet, excited children" in her impromptu speech.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Meghan Markle Got Billie Eilish to Make One L.A. Fire Victim's Dream Come True
The Duchess of Sussex called on fans to "keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Exclusive: Meghan Markle's Behind-the-Scenes Help "Made the Biggest Difference" for Altadena Girls Fire Relief
The charity's 14-year-old founder, Avery Colvert, tells 'Marie Claire' what it was really like working with Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Has Invited an Unexpected Royal Couple to Join Him at the 2025 Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex has extended a special invitation to two royals in particular.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Kept a Low Profile at Kerry Washington's Star-Studded Birthday Party
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in video footage captured by Jessica Alba.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
10 Investment Handbags That Come With the Royal Family's Stamp of Approval
Your cheat sheet to regal bags.
By Kristin Contino Published