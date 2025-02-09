Meghan Markle Wears Olive Green for a Children's Story Time Event at the Invictus Games 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only just launched the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, but the couple have already attended a multitude of events. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet aren't at the Invictus Games with their parents, but Duchess Meghan mentioned their "sweet, excited children" at a pre-opening ceremony event. Now, the Sussexes have taken part in a "story time" event for children at the Invictus Games, and Meghan wore a chic, olive green outfit for the occasion.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Duchess Meghan revealed that she was attending an event for children of competitors in the Invictus Games. Meghan captioned a short video clip showing her arriving at the event with Prince Harry, writing, "Walking into a very important meeting." The Duchess of Sussex could be seen wearing a camel trench coat with olive green pumps.

Upon arrival, Meghan was wearing a camel trench coat over her olive green outfit. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Once inside the children's event, Meghan conducted "storytime." While speaking to a roomful of kids, whose parents are likely competing in this year's Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex wore an olive green sweater with shoulder button detailing, with a matching skirt. Meghan's sweater appears to be the forest green "Emmalyn" sweater from a past season by California-based, all-female collective DÔEN, as identified by @royalbritishfashion and @meghansclosetchronicles.

Meghan hosts an event for children at the Invictus Games. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Meghan wore a green sweater and a matching skirt. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Prior to the official launch of the Invictus Games Whistler and Vancouver 2025, Meghan delivered a speech honoring husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex said (via Hello! magazine ), "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, 'Oh, it feels like home." She continued, "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you."

Meghan also revealed just how excited Harry was to be launching the Invictus Games 2025. "You will see him at the Games," she told the crowd. "You will see him...cheering you on." She continued, "He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."