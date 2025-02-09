Meghan Markle Wears Olive Green for a Children's Story Time Event at the Invictus Games 2025

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in a camel coat before revealing her coordinating sweater, skirt, and heels.

Meghan Markle wears an olive green outfit and a camel trench coat
(Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only just launched the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, but the couple have already attended a multitude of events. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet aren't at the Invictus Games with their parents, but Duchess Meghan mentioned their "sweet, excited children" at a pre-opening ceremony event. Now, the Sussexes have taken part in a "story time" event for children at the Invictus Games, and Meghan wore a chic, olive green outfit for the occasion.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Duchess Meghan revealed that she was attending an event for children of competitors in the Invictus Games. Meghan captioned a short video clip showing her arriving at the event with Prince Harry, writing, "Walking into a very important meeting." The Duchess of Sussex could be seen wearing a camel trench coat with olive green pumps.

Meghan Markle wears an olive green outfit at an Invictus Games event for children

Upon arrival, Meghan was wearing a camel trench coat over her olive green outfit.

(Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Once inside the children's event, Meghan conducted "storytime." While speaking to a roomful of kids, whose parents are likely competing in this year's Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex wore an olive green sweater with shoulder button detailing, with a matching skirt. Meghan's sweater appears to be the forest green "Emmalyn" sweater from a past season by California-based, all-female collective DÔEN, as identified by @royalbritishfashion and @meghansclosetchronicles.

Meghan Markle wears an olive green outfit at an Invictus Games event for children

Meghan hosts an event for children at the Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Meghan Markle wears an olive green sweater dress at an Invictus Games event

Meghan wore a green sweater and a matching skirt.

(Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Prior to the official launch of the Invictus Games Whistler and Vancouver 2025, Meghan delivered a speech honoring husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex said (via Hello! magazine), "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, 'Oh, it feels like home." She continued, "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you."

Meghan also revealed just how excited Harry was to be launching the Invictus Games 2025. "You will see him at the Games," she told the crowd. "You will see him...cheering you on." She continued, "He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸