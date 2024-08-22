Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Play "Fast and Loose With the Truth," Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently completely a royal tour of Colombia. During the visit, Meghan revealed that Princess Lilibet has found her voice, and the couple engaged in some salsa dancing. The Duchess of Sussex also paid homage to Colombian designers with her wardrobe choices, and the pair got the chance to play drums during a school visit.

However, following their successful royal tour, critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have emerged. During an appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, author Robert Jobson discussed Meghan and Harry's recent engagements in Colombia. "It wasn't just fast and loose with the truth, a lot of it was complete baloney," Jobson told the publication.

He continued, "They tried to give it an impression of a quasi-royal tour, they had elements of politics and elements of caring for young kids." The royal author also questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's motives, saying, "At the end of the day what I don't understand is, if Meghan and Harry wanted to do 'quasi-royal tours' why not stick around and do it properly."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dancing in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguing that the Sussexes should have remained senior royal family members in the U.K., Jobson explained, "Then they would have been doing it for the King and the country which is what Harry always bangs on about."

Jobson decided to interrogate the couple's authenticity, suggesting that their tour of Colombia was questionable. "Just do things that are authentic, and just do things that are real rather than staged with loads of outfit changes," he told the outlet. Jobson also had a suggestion for the couple's future, saying, "I think they could just do some real work in America maybe and people will start to believe you."

Meghan Markle wearing a green and white drop-waist dress in Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being criticized by some royal experts, Meghan and Harry's tour of Colombia appears to have made quite an impact. On the final day, the couple attended the Petronio Alvarez Festival, which was held at the Unidad Deportiva Alberto Galindo in Cali, Colombia. The event paid tribute to Afro-Colombian heritage, and the Sussexes were included in the celebration as special guests. For her appearance at the prestigious event, Meghan wore a dress by Colombian designer Andrés Otalora, which she paired with $550,000 earrings.