Meghan Markle's Royal Take on Fashion's Drop-Waist Trend Is Patterned Perfection
She's bringing the summer hero style with her into fall.
The royal tour in Colombia is officially over. But before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concluded their final engagement on Sunday, August 18, Markle made sure to end her fashion streak from the four-day itinerary with her best yet—and she may have co-signed bringing a certain summer trend with her into fall during the process.
The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were spotted enjoying an evening at the Petronio Alvarez Festival, held at the Unidad Deportiva Alberto Galindo in Cali, Colombia. The couple was seen onstage at the event, which celebrated Afro-Colombian heritage through music, food, and art. It also entailed a dive into fashion, and it seems Markle incorporated the country's vibrant sartorial cues into her late-night outfit.
After salsa dancing in an all-white look earlier in the day, Markle changed into a patterned sundress from Colombian designer Andrés Otalora. The striking (and now sold-out) ensemble came with razor-thin spaghetti straps, a high-low ruffled skirt, and a leaflike print studded all over. The Suits alum used this opportunity to also endorse one of the summer's biggest silhouettes—the drop-waist trend. The dress was adorned with an elongated bodice. Most skirts start at the waist or hip, but her low-slung number began at the thigh.
Markle kept things simple when it came to accessories. She wore textured gold hoop earrings by Tres Alias (which currently retails at a whopping $550,000) and black heels by Aquazzura. She wore her brunette hair down in effortless beach waves and opted for a neutral glam.
Right by her side was Prince Harry, who wore a blue button-down shirt and navy trousers.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's appearance on Sunday marked the final day of their trip to Colombia. The pair arrived in Bogotá last Thursday and have since been accompanied by Vice President Francia Márquez all throughout the country, from speaking on panels to watching cultural performances and more.
While traveling non-stop, Markle packed her wardrobe with bold tributes to Colombian fashion, made by Colombian designers—even as early as her first day on the tour, with the help of her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.
While at the capital's National Center for the Arts, she wore a woven-cut midi dress by Johanna Ortiz, which had cutouts on top and a high slit at the skirt. She also spent most of her time sporting a $13,400 nail-shaped Cartier choker. With everything Markle wears being intentional, both her clothes and accessories carry meaning. Her Cartier choker had a surprising backstory—it paid homage to rebels from the 1970s.
Back to Markle's latest look—the drop-waist silhouette has been percolating on the runway and in everyday street style since 2022, but it wasn't until this summer that the low-slung effect finally started to take center stage. Stars from Zendaya and Kendall Jenner have worn the style for various occasions over the past few months, red carpet included. But if the Duchess Meghan Markle is co-signing it, then there must be truth in its comfy yet stylish fit. Luckily, drop-waist gowns aren't only reserved for warm-weather—it also acts as a perfect transitional staple as fashion gears up for fall.
