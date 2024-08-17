Meghan Markle Pays Homage to Colombian Designer in Sleeveless Maxi Dress

On day three of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's high-profile trip to Colombia, Meghan Markle paid homage to a Colombian designer by wearing a breathtaking sleeveless maxi dress.

According to Hello!, the Duchess wore a dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, reportedly "a favorite" of the Duchess, who has worn pieces by Ortiz in the past.

The black maxi gown featuring white horizontal stripes and thin shoulder straps included a bodice overlay that accentuated the dress itself, especially as Markle toured Escuela Taller Tambores de Cabildo de la Boquilla, a drum school located in the northern city of Cartagena.

Video of the royal couple arriving, and of Markle wearing the Ortiz dress, surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, and as the pair were reportedly surrounded by a heavy security presence.

According to Prince Harry and Markle's official website, the school is "dedicated to preserving cultural traditions and instilling pride among young students, offers a range of programs that go beyond drumming."

Markle wore another Ortiz masterpiece on day one of the couple's trip to the country, showcasing not only her fashion prowess but her diplomacy chops.

Meghan Markle wears a cutout Johanna Ortiz dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While taking in a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá, Markle wore a woven, cut-out midi dress by the Colombian designer. She paired the look with a stunning Cartier necklace —the same one she wore for her CBS Sunday Morning interview earlier this month.

She also wore a few Cartier rings and a pair of Jimmy Choo sandal heels.

As Marie Claire previously reported, Markle has a history of paying "close attention to local designers" and then wearing pieces from those designers as a sign of respect to the country she is visiting and its culture.

For the uninitiated, Ortiz is one of the most popular designers to come out of Colombia. After launching the sustainability-driven label in 2003, the designer gained international fame after successfully landing several partnerships with global boutiques.

Still, the fashion designer chooses to operate her thriving business out of Colombia, her home country.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet with Invictus Games athletes during day two of their trip to Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to paying homage to the country's past, present and future via Ortiz's work, Markle has also been honoring the late Princess Diana by carefully choosing the accessories she wears during the week-long trip.

While wearing a classic outfit formula consisting of a blazer and button-up over black pants and Chanel ballet flats, the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a pair of Princess Diana 's butterfly earrings.

As Marie Claire previously reported, the late royal—who passed away in August 1997 after a horrific car crash in Paris—first wore the earrings back in 1986 on a state visit to Canada alongside then- Prince Charles .

Marle wore the earrings while visiting a group of kindergarten students, which was also, in a way, a subtle homage to her late mother-in-law. Diana, Princess of Wales , was famously a kindergarten teacher before becoming a member of the royal family.

Megan Markle's Colombia outfits are sure to continue to provide meaning as the royal couple continue their tour of the country.