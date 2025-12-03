Meghan Markle Says Princess Lilibet Loves Pretending "To Be a Grown-Up Lady" in New Holiday Special

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might not make an appearance in mom Meghan Markle's new special, With Love Meghan: Holiday Celebration, but the Duchess of Sussex did share some insights about her kids in her latest Netflix offering.

Joined by author and restaurateur Will Guidara, Meghan sat down to make Christmas crackers, a tradition from the U.K. that's beloved by the Royal Family. While people typically buy boxed crackers each year, the Duchess of Sussex explained it's easy—and more special—to make your own.

While rolling up paper and filling the crackers, she explained that Prince Harry's "has a little love letter, chocolate and a little hat," while Princess Lilibet's included a lavender roller ball fragrance because "she likes trying to be a grown-up lady at the moment."

Meghan shared a photo of Lilibet on Instagram for International Day of the Girl. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Although Lili hasn't yet made a public appearance, she recently joined her parents for a private charity event to help make meals for the less fortunate ahead of Thanksgiving.

And during an event at Godmothers bookstore in October, Meghan opened up about Lilibet's "strong personality."

"Our daughter, she’s four and she’s a very strong personality and she’s incredible," Meghan shared. "And now she’s in this moment where I say, 'What’s your rose and your thorn?' And she goes, ‘My day was just a blast.'"

Meghan made Christmas crackers with Will Guidara during the episode. (Image credit: Netflix)

As for Prince Archie, the duchess explained "he loves the color red" and hamburgers, placing small burger charms inside his Christmas cracker during the holiday special.

Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan filled an advent calendar for Archie and Lilibet filled with notes such as, "I love you because you’re so kind" and "I love you because you're so brave...little findings."