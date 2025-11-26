Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Make Their Charity Event Debut With Meghan and Harry: “Show Up, Do Good”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are starting off the holiday season by supporting their local community, and they brought their kids along for the very first time. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet made their charity event debut alongside the rest of the Archewell Team at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles. Together, they prepped ingredients, baked cookies, and packaged meals “for community members experiencing food insecurity.”

In a post titled “Honoring the Season through Service,” the Archewell website shared their ongoing commitment to “putting compassion into action—serving and uplifting communities locally and globally.” The Foundation shared, “as we head into the holiday season, we celebrate those working every day to ensure that no one is left behind and where the needs of our neighbors are met.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the day with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at a community kitchen. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archwell Foundation)

Meghan Markle posted a video slideshow on Instagram, captioned “Show Up, Do Good,” and featuring subtle photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet mixing and rolling out cookie dough. The charity visit is the first major charity event that Archie and Lili have attended with their parents.

Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet volunteering alongside the Archewell Foundation. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

Prince Harry and Prince Archie volunteering at a community kitchen in LA. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

The Duchess of Sussex has always had a passion for helping others during the holidays. In a feature for The Tig, her now-defunct lifestyle website, Meghan shared her traditions of “buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace—be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright.”

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, set an example early, just as Meghan and Harry are doing now for Archie and Lilibet. Speaking of her own experience, Meghan said, “this is what I grew up seeing, so that is what I grew up being, a young adult with a social consciousness to do what I could.”