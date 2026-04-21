Meghan Markle is celebrating Mother’s Day a little bit early, and with a special nostalgia for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. For their special Mother’s Day gift box, As Ever has created a Signature Candle Collection with a special meaning. The candles are titled No. 506—for Archie’s birthday, May 6—and No. 604—for Lilibet’s birthday, June 4th—and are inspired by a “special memory” Meghan Markle has with her children. In an emotional letter accompanying the gift set, Meghan Markle explained that the products are inspired by “the memorable moments of motherhood.”

Meghan Markle was inspired by “the memorable moments of motherhood.” (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Meghan's handwritten letter could be seen in a post on Instagram. (Image credit: As Ever on Instagram)

“I developed these scents over the last year so that every note melded together to take me right back to a special memory with them,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote. “I can light this candle, close my eyes, and I'm right there. Afternoons in the garden picking flowers with Lili; the coziest nights snuggled up with Archie.” No. 506 features notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere while No. 604 has scents of amber, water lily, and santal.

Alongside the candles, the collection features a special Mother’s Day Compartes Chocolate Box filled with caramel chocolate with marigold flower sprinkles. The chocolates feature the words 'As ever' written in edible gold lettering in Meghan’s signature calligraphy. The collection is available to purchase on the As Ever website from April 22.

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As Ever's Mother’s Day collection. (Image credit: As Ever)

Meghan Markle wrote about the "juggle" of motherhood in 2025. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

“I hope that wherever you are, and whoever you're with, that you're feeling loved and celebrated,” Meghan Markle shared with customers ahead of Mother’s Day on May 10. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet message on Instagram to mark the holiday. “Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she wrote, alongside a picture of her juggling both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in her arms. “Being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life,” Markle shared, writing “I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world’.”

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