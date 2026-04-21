Meghan Markle's Latest As Ever Collection Is Inspired By "Memorable Moments" With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

“I hope that wherever you are, and whoever you're with, that you're feeling loved and celebrated,” Meghan Markle wrote.

Christine Ross's avatar
By
published
in News
Meghan Markle Mother&#039;s Day
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is celebrating Mother’s Day a little bit early, and with a special nostalgia for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. For their special Mother’s Day gift box, As Ever has created a Signature Candle Collection with a special meaning. The candles are titled No. 506—for Archie’s birthday, May 6—and No. 604—for Lilibet’s birthday, June 4th—and are inspired by a “special memory” Meghan Markle has with her children. In an emotional letter accompanying the gift set, Meghan Markle explained that the products are inspired by “the memorable moments of motherhood.”

Prince Harry hugging Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet holding hands with Meghan Markle on a bridge over a stream

Meghan Markle was inspired by “the memorable moments of motherhood.”

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Meghan Markle Mother&#039;s Day

Meghan's handwritten letter could be seen in a post on Instagram.

(Image credit: As Ever on Instagram)

“I developed these scents over the last year so that every note melded together to take me right back to a special memory with them,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote. “I can light this candle, close my eyes, and I'm right there. Afternoons in the garden picking flowers with Lili; the coziest nights snuggled up with Archie.” No. 506 features notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere while No. 604 has scents of amber, water lily, and santal.

Alongside the candles, the collection features a special Mother’s Day Compartes Chocolate Box filled with caramel chocolate with marigold flower sprinkles. The chocolates feature the words 'As ever' written in edible gold lettering in Meghan’s signature calligraphy. The collection is available to purchase on the As Ever website from April 22.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle Mother&#039;s Day collection

As Ever's Mother’s Day collection.

(Image credit: As Ever)

Meghan Markle Mother&#039;s Day collection

Meghan Markle wrote about the "juggle" of motherhood in 2025.

(Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

“I hope that wherever you are, and whoever you're with, that you're feeling loved and celebrated,” Meghan Markle shared with customers ahead of Mother’s Day on May 10. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet message on Instagram to mark the holiday. “Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she wrote, alongside a picture of her juggling both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in her arms. “Being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life,” Markle shared, writing “I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world’.”

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.