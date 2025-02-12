Prince Harry Says "Curious" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "Have No Filter" When It Comes to Asking About Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex opened up about "challenging but important" conversations with his kids.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might only be five and three, but they're already showing interest in one of their dad's biggest passions, the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex opened up to People about his "inquisitive" kids and what they've been asking him lately as he's been visiting Vancouver and Whistler, Canada for the 2025 games.
The duke, who founded the Invictus Games to give wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women the opportunity to compete in a variety of sports, told the mag that Archie and Lilibet were "fascinated" by the concept. The duo stayed back home in Montecito, California for the games (and received some fun Canadian treats from mom Meghan Markle) but apparently, they've been asking plenty of questions about Invictus.
"It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids—to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do," he said. "It’s challenging but important."
"Our kids are still so young, but Archie, especially, is asking those questions," the duke continued. "As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening."
It's a topic the duke also discussed in a heartfelt video shared on social media this week. In the clip, Prince Harry sat in the audience at one of the Invictus Games events, chatting to a man about how Prince Archie was "asking about landmines." The duke explained that the conversation led him to share how Archie's late grandmother, Princess Diana, carried out charity work in that field.
"He then saw videos...he wanted to see videos and photographs of his grandma Diana out doing her thing for landmines all those years ago," Harry shared.
In his conversation with People, the duke expanded on Archie's "curious" nature. "And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?'" Prince Harry said, adding, "It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
While the royal shared that kids "want to know more, more, more," he always frames things in a way they can understand. "I’m constantly trying to make sure that I get it right, in explaining what’s happened to [the competitors], and what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves. And the power of sport," the duke shared.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Meghan Markle Gives Fans a Peek at the Gifts She Brought Back for Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie From Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex showed a rare glimpse of her Montecito home on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
An Elder Millennial Fashion Director on Fall's Y2K Trends
Watching today’s runways feels like flipping through my own scrapbook.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho Seemed to Be a Fated Couple on 'Singles Inferno' Season 4—Are They Still Together?
Fans have called the model and the accountant one of the Netflix hit's best couples ever.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meghan Markle Gives Fans a Peek at the Gifts She Brought Back for Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie From Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex showed a rare glimpse of her Montecito home on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals a Sweet Valentine's Day Gift From Prince Harry During Double Date With Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato
They're "Feeling Good."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Meghan Markle Left the Invictus Games Early
The Duke of Sussex will be flying solo for the rest of the week.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Reluctantly Tries Out Snow Tubing as Prince Harry Coaches Her: "Feet Up!"
"You'll be absolutely fine!" the Duke of Sussex assured his wife.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Prince Archie Has Been Learning About His Grandma Princess Diana's Charity Work
Prince Harry shared that his 5-year-old son has become curious about one particular topic.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Shares an Emotional Update on How He and Meghan Markle Are Coping After Losing Guy
He made the revelation after meeting a 3-year-old service dog named Thorn at the Invictus Games.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Came Face to Face With a Funko Pop of Himself in a Sweet Moment with Kids at Invictus Games
Small fans, big moment.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Just Solved a 6-Year-Old Royal Fashion Mystery
Her Invictus Games wardrobe includes a previously unidentified designer coat and a baby alpaca trench.
By Amy Mackelden Published