Meghan Markle Wants to Prove "How Much the Royal Family Misses Her" During Colombia Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to embark on a royal tour to Colombia in the coming months. And according to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is using the trip for a very specific purpose.

Speaking to OK! magazine (via the Mirror), a source alleged, "Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her." The source continued, "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."

While it's currently unknown when Meghan and Harry will travel to Colombia, vice president Francia Márquez announced the news earlier this month. In a statement, Márquez said (via People ), "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."

"Doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her," a source claimed. (Image credit: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to OK!'s source, Meghan truly enjoys visiting other countries alongside her husband. "She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative Royal Family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the Royal Family can put on a show like her and Harry."

The source also noted that Harry and Meghan had hoped to continue some of their official duties after stepping down as senior royals. "When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," the insider claimed.

Since leaving their positions as senior royals, Meghan and Harry have started a new life together in California, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.