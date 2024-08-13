Meghan Markle Wants to Prove "How Much the Royal Family Misses Her" During Colombia Visit
"She feels it's the ultimate revenge."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to embark on a royal tour to Colombia in the coming months. And according to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is using the trip for a very specific purpose.
Speaking to OK! magazine (via the Mirror), a source alleged, "Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her." The source continued, "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
While it's currently unknown when Meghan and Harry will travel to Colombia, vice president Francia Márquez announced the news earlier this month. In a statement, Márquez said (via People), "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."
According to OK!'s source, Meghan truly enjoys visiting other countries alongside her husband. "She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative Royal Family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the Royal Family can put on a show like her and Harry."
The source also noted that Harry and Meghan had hoped to continue some of their official duties after stepping down as senior royals. "When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," the insider claimed.
Since leaving their positions as senior royals, Meghan and Harry have started a new life together in California, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
