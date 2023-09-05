Meghan Markle Returns for Second Renaissance World Tour Show of the Weekend—and This Time It’s a Girls’ Night Out

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
On Friday night, Meghan Markle—alongside husband Prince Harry, mom Doria Ragland, and friend Abigail Spencer—was there for the first performance of Beyoncé’s three-show Los Angeles run to support her Renaissance World Tour. Last night—which also happened to mark the occasion of Beyoncé’s forty-second birthday—Meghan was back at SoFi Stadium, this time posing for a photo with actress Kerry Washington and singer Kelly Rowland, who, of course, was a bandmate of Beyoncé’s in Destiny’s Child (and considers her like a sister).
Meghan once again heeded Beyoncé’s dress-in-silver request for shows taking place during Virgo season, which runs from August 23 to September 22. This time, Meghan wore a metallic silver skirt, a high-necked black top, and heels from one of her favorites, Aquazzura.
The three ladies no doubt participated in a “Happy Birthday” singalong for Beyoncé, helmed by none other than Diana Ross. People reports that Ross said she had to repay the favor after Bey once sang “Happy Birthday” to her. (Beyoncé serenaded Ross on the occasion of the latter’s seventy-fifth birthday back in 2019.) “Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross onstage as they held hands. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”
Meghan, Washington, and Rowland were hardly the only celebrities in attendance (the show was in L.A., after all). The Kardashians were in the crowd in full force—Kim and Khloé took Kim’s daughter North West and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope after Kourtney’s brief hospitalization over the weekend; Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also there, and, juicily, Kylie Jenner made her first public appearance with rumored beau Timothée Chalamet. Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Chrishell Stause, and Lukas Gage were also all on hand for the show.
Harry, meanwhile, wasn’t at Monday’s show, but did step out at Sunday’s soccer matchup between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
