Meghan Markle Returns for Second Renaissance World Tour Show of the Weekend—and This Time It’s a Girls’ Night Out

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Friday night, Meghan Markle—alongside husband Prince Harry, mom Doria Ragland, and friend Abigail Spencer—was there for the first performance of Beyoncé’s three-show Los Angeles run to support her Renaissance World Tour. Last night—which also happened to mark the occasion of Beyoncé’s forty-second birthday—Meghan was back at SoFi Stadium, this time posing for a photo with actress Kerry Washington and singer Kelly Rowland, who, of course, was a bandmate of Beyoncé’s in Destiny’s Child (and considers her like a sister).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan once again heeded Beyoncé’s dress-in-silver request for shows taking place during Virgo season, which runs from August 23 to September 22. This time, Meghan wore a metallic silver skirt, a high-necked black top, and heels from one of her favorites, Aquazzura.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The three ladies no doubt participated in a “Happy Birthday” singalong for Beyoncé, helmed by none other than Diana Ross. People reports that Ross said she had to repay the favor after Bey once sang “Happy Birthday” to her. (Beyoncé serenaded Ross on the occasion of the latter’s seventy-fifth birthday back in 2019.) “Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross onstage as they held hands. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

Meghan, Washington, and Rowland were hardly the only celebrities in attendance (the show was in L.A., after all). The Kardashians were in the crowd in full force—Kim and Khloé took Kim’s daughter North West and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope after Kourtney’s brief hospitalization over the weekend; Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also there, and, juicily, Kylie Jenner made her first public appearance with rumored beau Timothée Chalamet. Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Chrishell Stause, and Lukas Gage were also all on hand for the show.

Harry, meanwhile, wasn’t at Monday’s show, but did step out at Sunday’s soccer matchup between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC.