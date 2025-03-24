Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Video Filmed by Prince Harry on Instagram
And she used her nickname for him in the shoutout she wrote in the video's caption.
We are firmly in Meghan Markle's post-Working Royal Era on Instagram, and she's taking advantage of the freedom of her retired royal status and sharing rare glimpses of the Sussex family's life.
In her most recent Instagram Story posts, Meghan shared some intimate details and a very rare piece of content that came courtesy of her husband, Prince Harry.
In one post, she shared a clip that featured birds flying in a V formation against a perfect blue sky and revealed in the caption that Harry was the person who filmed the footage.
“Flying into the week with my family,” she wrote, along with a red heart emoji.
Meghan ended the post's caption by giving Harry credit for filming the clip with a shoutout. "Thanks to my H for capturing this!" she wrote, using her personal nickname for him, which she and Harry shared publicly in their 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
"I have said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, 'It's not enough to just survive something," she said in the 2019 documentary, revealing the nickname. "That's not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.'"
Meghan's recent Instagram Story posts included another glimpse behind the veil of life in the Sussex fam, in the form of footage of the Duchess of Sussex in the kitchen making a decadent breakfast with her longtime friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A post shared by Royal Meg (@royalmegnews)
A photo posted by on
“When one of the besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast,” Meghan captioned one post from the culinary adventure.
It's hard to say which is better—the sweet, intimate shoutout to Harry or the veritable food porn that is that Sussex Sunday Breakfast.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
'Adolescence's Owen Cooper is Netflix's Latest Breakout Star
Cooper is garnering Emmy buzz for his role as a 13-year-old accused of murder in the U.K. miniseries.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Flirty Hairstyle Proves the Power of a Good Hair Accessory
The actor reimagined a traditional hairstyle with a trendy spin while on the set of her latest movie, ;Office Romance.'
By Ariel Baker Published
-
'Severance' Is a Vintage Furniture Collector’s Fever Dream
Production designer Jeremy Hindle explains how he sourced rare pieces from all over the world to fill the offices of Lumon.
By Viv Chen Published
-
Meghan Markle Sent a Handwritten Note to a Podcaster Who Said She Was "Scared" for the Royal Before Her Netflix Show Premiered
Mailing a handwritten note to reply to an Instagram comment might be the most Meghan Markle thing of all time.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest
Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Meghan Markle's Goop-style Reinvention Despite Not Knowing Her Personally
Book her for season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' right now.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Did Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Just Make an Adorable Waffle Version of Queen Elizabeth's Face?
The Duchess of Sussex shared a fun St. Patrick's Day video that had fans making queenly connections.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Shares the "Uncomfortable" Experience She Had After Moving to Montecito
"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Just Keeps Getting Busier With Major New Business Announcement
April will bring an exciting new venture for the duchess.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published