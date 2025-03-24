Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Video Filmed by Prince Harry on Instagram

We are firmly in Meghan Markle's post-Working Royal Era on Instagram, and she's taking advantage of the freedom of her retired royal status and sharing rare glimpses of the Sussex family's life.

In her most recent Instagram Story posts, Meghan shared some intimate details and a very rare piece of content that came courtesy of her husband, Prince Harry.

In one post, she shared a clip that featured birds flying in a V formation against a perfect blue sky and revealed in the caption that Harry was the person who filmed the footage.

“Flying into the week with my family,” she wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

"Thanks to my H for capturing this!" Meghan wrote on Instagram, using one of her personal nicknames for her husband, Prince Harry. (Image credit: Instagram / @meghan/)

Meghan ended the post's caption by giving Harry credit for filming the clip with a shoutout. "Thanks to my H for capturing this!" she wrote, using her personal nickname for him, which she and Harry shared publicly in their 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"I have said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, 'It's not enough to just survive something," she said in the 2019 documentary, revealing the nickname. "That's not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.'"

Meghan's recent Instagram Story posts included another glimpse behind the veil of life in the Sussex fam, in the form of footage of the Duchess of Sussex in the kitchen making a decadent breakfast with her longtime friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

“When one of the besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast,” Meghan captioned one post from the culinary adventure.

It's hard to say which is better—the sweet, intimate shoutout to Harry or the veritable food porn that is that Sussex Sunday Breakfast.