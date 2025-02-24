Meghan Markle Debuts a New Instagram Strategy in Diana-Approved Weekend Wear

The duchess soaked up some sun in a series of posts that departed from her usual content.

Meghan Markle wearing a purple Northwestern sweatshirt and sunglasses outside with trees behind her next to a photo of Meghan Markle wearing the same sweatshirt and white shorts walking through a parking lot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have remained fairly private when it comes to their Montecito, California home, the Duchess of Sussex is slowly revealing more peeks at their lives through her new Instagram account. On Sunday, Feb. 23, she shared some sunny weekend videos in a departure from her usual Insta content—and surprised fans with a very Princess Diana-esque outfit in the process.

The duchess posted a series of short—and somewhat random—videos showing glimpses of her life, with the first Story captioned "A small break from work to soak in the weekend ☀️.” In the video, the camera pans from her white slip-on shoes up to show a variety of blooming trees in the Sussex family’s backyard. The next clip reveals a lily-pad covered pond on their property, followed by a video of one of their dogs, Mamma Mia, running through the grass.

“First blooms and blossoms of the year” Markle captioned another video while zooming in on the buds on her numerous trees. Then her Story jump to one of the duchess watering the garden while Prince Archie, 5 (who has a sweet American accent) can be heard chatting in the background before he takes over on hose duty.

Meghan Markle Instagram with a pink tree

Meghan revealed a glimpse at her newly flowering trees.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Archie using a hose on Meghan's Instagram story

Prince Archie took over on hose duty in the Story.

(Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

But it was the next Story that got plenty of fans talking, as Meghan turned the camera on herself to reveal a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt just like the one Princess Diana wore in the ‘90s.

Princess Diana wore her punchy purple sweatshirt for a trip to the gym in 1996 ,along with her often-copied bike shorts. The difference between the royal outfits, of course, is that the Duchess of Sussex attended the Illinois-based university for her undergraduate degree.

Along with her Diana-coded outfit, Markle also shared a glimpse of herself picking an orange off a tree and then squeezing it into her drink. The camera then pans out to reveal a picnic table featuring a bowl full of oranges—perhaps a glimpse of what fans can expect in her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸