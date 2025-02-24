Meghan Markle Debuts a New Instagram Strategy in Diana-Approved Weekend Wear
The duchess soaked up some sun in a series of posts that departed from her usual content.
Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have remained fairly private when it comes to their Montecito, California home, the Duchess of Sussex is slowly revealing more peeks at their lives through her new Instagram account. On Sunday, Feb. 23, she shared some sunny weekend videos in a departure from her usual Insta content—and surprised fans with a very Princess Diana-esque outfit in the process.
The duchess posted a series of short—and somewhat random—videos showing glimpses of her life, with the first Story captioned "A small break from work to soak in the weekend ☀️.” In the video, the camera pans from her white slip-on shoes up to show a variety of blooming trees in the Sussex family’s backyard. The next clip reveals a lily-pad covered pond on their property, followed by a video of one of their dogs, Mamma Mia, running through the grass.
“First blooms and blossoms of the year” Markle captioned another video while zooming in on the buds on her numerous trees. Then her Story jump to one of the duchess watering the garden while Prince Archie, 5 (who has a sweet American accent) can be heard chatting in the background before he takes over on hose duty.
But it was the next Story that got plenty of fans talking, as Meghan turned the camera on herself to reveal a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt just like the one Princess Diana wore in the ‘90s.
Princess Diana wore her punchy purple sweatshirt for a trip to the gym in 1996 ,along with her often-copied bike shorts. The difference between the royal outfits, of course, is that the Duchess of Sussex attended the Illinois-based university for her undergraduate degree.
Along with her Diana-coded outfit, Markle also shared a glimpse of herself picking an orange off a tree and then squeezing it into her drink. The camera then pans out to reveal a picnic table featuring a bowl full of oranges—perhaps a glimpse of what fans can expect in her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
