Sussex Spokesperson Confirms Meghan Markle "Reached Out" to Dad Thomas After "Life or Death" Leg Amputation
"One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical."
Earlier this week, it was reported that Thomas Markle underwent emergency surgery to have his left leg amputated. Now, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has confirmed that Meghan Markle "reached out" to her estranged father upon learning news of his health difficulties.
According to People, Duchess Meghan's spokesperson stated, "I can confirm she has reached out to her father."
The Daily Mail previously reported that Thomas "underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday [December 3] to remove his left foot and lower leg after a blood clot cut off circulation and the limb turned black."
Thomas underwent the operation at a hospital in Cebu in the Philippines, with his son, Thomas Jr., telling the outlet, "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death."
Thomas is currently recovering in the ICU following surgery. "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical," his son Thomas Jr. explained to the Daily Mail. "His left leg has been removed below the knee."
According to Thomas Jr., doctors have indicated that Meghan's father could be at risk of a serious infection following surgery, with the medical team remaining on high alert for any indication of "sepsis or gangrene."
Meghan originally cut off contact with her father in May 2018, after it was revealed that Thomas staged paparazzi photos for money in the run up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.
During her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan opened up about how her father's actions affected her. "I said, 'I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that," Meghan explained to Winfrey. "And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother."
