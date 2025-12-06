Earlier this week, it was reported that Thomas Markle underwent emergency surgery to have his left leg amputated. Now, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has confirmed that Meghan Markle "reached out" to her estranged father upon learning news of his health difficulties.

According to People , Duchess Meghan's spokesperson stated, "I can confirm she has reached out to her father."

The Daily Mail previously reported that Thomas "underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday [December 3] to remove his left foot and lower leg after a blood clot cut off circulation and the limb turned black."

Thomas underwent the operation at a hospital in Cebu in the Philippines, with his son, Thomas Jr., telling the outlet, "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death."

Meghan Markle has been estranged from father Thomas Markle since May 2018.

Thomas is currently recovering in the ICU following surgery. "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical," his son Thomas Jr. explained to the Daily Mail. "His left leg has been removed below the knee."

According to Thomas Jr., doctors have indicated that Meghan's father could be at risk of a serious infection following surgery, with the medical team remaining on high alert for any indication of "sepsis or gangrene."

"I can confirm she has reached out to her father." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan originally cut off contact with her father in May 2018, after it was revealed that Thomas staged paparazzi photos for money in the run up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

