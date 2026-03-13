Meghan Markle’s “Special Moment” At LA Children’s Hospital

Meghan Markle returned to her hometown of Los Angeles for a special afternoon with patients and families at Children’s Hospital LA. The Duchess of Sussex was full of smiles for the young patients, as she visited their hospital rooms and spent time painting and drawing with them at the hospital’s “Creative Oasis.”

The visit was part of the hospital’s Make March Matter campaign, a “month-long fundraising campaign supporting the lifesaving care, research, and innovation” for the hospital that has been “a steadfast beacon of hope and healing” for 125 years, Children’s Hospital LA shared on Instagram. In a post celebrating Meghan Markle’s visit, the hospital shared that they “were honored to welcome LA’s own Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to CHLA’s Creative Oasis, where she spent time painting alongside our incredible patients.”

Meghan Markle meets with patients. (Image credit: CHLA on Instagram)

Meghan Markle paints with patients and their families. (Image credit: CHLA on Instagram)

“These special moments are a reminder of how powerful creativity can be in fostering joy, connection, and healing,” the hospital said. Meghan Markle spent time with patients, painting watercolor roses and coloring Hello Kitty pictures, and learning about the Creative Oasis—one of several family-focused facilities at the hospital. This was not her first official appearance at the highly-respected children’s hospital. In 2024, Meghan visited the facility to read a storybook to children and attended their annual gala later that same year.

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During the visit, Meghan Markle met with Sophie Ryan, a 13-year-old girl who has been battling pediatric brain cancer for most of her life. Sophie’s mother, Tracy Ryan, wrote an emotional Instagram post, sharing her excitement at “the most incredible surprise.”

Meghan Markle met with Sophie Ryan, a 13-year-old girl battling pediatric brain cancer. (Image credit: CHLA on Instagram)

“I’m honestly not sure who was more excited… me or Soph!” Tracy Ryan wrote. “Meghan was so warm, kind, and gracious,” and, according to young Sophie, “she smelled really good!” The most important part of these visits is how much they mean to the patients, families, and staff supporting these organizations. “What an absolute honor and such a bright moment in the middle of a long hospital week,” Sophie’s mother said.

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