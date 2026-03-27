Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Just Got Invited to go Skiing With an Olympic Legend

Lindsay Vonn has spoken out for the first time following her shocking crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and she revealed that Prince William reached out to her with a personal letter. The future King and his family are avid skiers and often go to the French Alps on vacation, and Vonn said she extended them a personal invitation to hit the slopes with her one day.

The decorated skier nearly lost her leg after her catastrophic fall at the Winter Olympics in February, but she's now on the road to rehabilitation after multiple surgeries. In a new interview with Vanity Fair , Vonn said that she won’t “close the door on anything” in terms of ending her career, going on to share some of the messages of support she received from famous faces in an Instagram post from the magazine.

An image of a letter that the Prince of Wales wrote to Vonn is shown on the screen as the skier read his message, noting that it “took a long time to get to me, because it was actually a letter.”

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Vonn shares a letter from the Prince of Wales on instagram. (Image credit: Vanity Fair/Instagram)

Prince William is an avid skier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindsay Vonn is pictured at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was watching your recent accident in Cortina and wanted to write to send you my very best wishes,” Prince William wrote in his letter. “As you have often said, in downhill skiing, there are just a few inches that can determine the difference between a clean run and a serious crash.”

The future King praised Vonn’s “resilience” in the note, adding, “The way you wrote about stepping into the start gate with courage and no regrets says so much about your resilience, and is one of the many reasons why you have been an inspiration to so many people throughout your illustrious career.”

Vonn said she was shocked to receive the message, admitting, “I didn't expect that Prince William is watching me, let alone taking the time to write me a letter.” Adding that the message “means a lot,” Vonn said she “offered to ski with him and his family if they ever want to.”

“Maybe in a while,” she added with a laugh, “but at some point.”