Meghan Markle Styles Saint Laurent Mules With Carolina Herrera and Veronica Beard Summer Dresses in 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2

Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is returning for its second season. The first trailer for season 2 teases new insight into Duchess Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry—including a revelation about the one food he won't eat. As well as featuring a plethora of new recipes and tips for entertaining, the Duchess of Sussex showcases her impeccable style in With Love, Meghan. And judging by its trailer, Meghan's season 2 style is all about summer dresses and sleek cardigans.

Duchess Meghan's chic Montecito style is every bit as iconic as the wardrobe she curated as a working member of the Royal Family. At the very start of the trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2, the duchess can be seen wearing a cardigan from one of her favorite brands. The ivory knit is Heidi Merrick's Finny Cardigan, which is available is 3 different colors and retails for $255. The boxy fit cardigan will easily take anyone's closet from summer to fall, and beyond.

Meghan Markle wearing Heidi Merrick's Finny cardigan. (Image credit: YouTube/Netflix)

Heidi Merrick Finny Cardigan in Ivory $255 at heidimerrick.com

Another stand-out, yet sadly sold-out, item is Meghan's Veronica Beard Blige Stripe A-Line Midi Dress. The navy blue summer dress features a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps. Although the duchess's exact Veronica Beard dress has sold out, similar styles are still available to shop.

Meghan wearing a Veronica Beard dress. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Duchess of Sussex debuted another stunning summer dress in her new trailer—Carolina Herrera's Floral Print Midi Dress With Sash Belt in its Lily of the Valley print. Unsurprisingly, the stunning summery dress quickly sold out, but the same Carolina Herrera silhouette is made in a multitude of prints.

Meghan Markle wearing a Carolina Herrera summer dress. (Image credit: Netflix)

Carolina Herrera Floral Scoop Neck Midi Dress With Sash $2,590 at Neiman Marcus

Meghan is also a fan of Saint Laurent's classic Tribute Mules in brown leather—the ideal accessory for any summer outfit.

Saint Laurent Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather $750 at Saks Fifth Avenue

In another scene from With Love, Meghan season 2, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen wearing a Carolina Herrera Striped Belted Shirt Dress with Gold-Tone Buttons. While the striped design Meghan opted for has since sold out, the same silhouette is available in alternate shades.

Meghan Markle wearing a shirt dress. (Image credit: Netflix)

Thankfully, a plethora of retailers are offering shirt dress options this summer, so it's possible to replicate Duchess Meghan's inimitable style.