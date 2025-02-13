Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Is Apparently the Most Popular in the World
There was a vote and everything.
Today in Things We Weren't Aware People Had Voted On: Meghan Markle has the most popular engagement ring in the world, according to the Daily Mail.
We can apparently thank the Natural Diamond Council for this new bit of information, which comes courtesy of a poll the group commissioned (although the Daily Mail's "in the world" description might be a bit of an overstatement since, according to the outlet, the poll was of 2,000 British adults, but it's still interesting, so we'll try not to harp on that too much).
Meghan's title-winning engagement ring was designed for her personally by her now-husband, Prince Harry, back in 2017. As the Daily Mail notes, the trilogy ring features a 2.5/3-carat Botswanan diamond set between two round diamonds that had previously belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
It's not clear if voters knew the deeply personal backstory behind Meghan's ring or if that impacted their voting if they did, but, whatever their reasons, those polled ranked Meghan's engagement ring as the best overall.
Another famous royal ring made the list too, though—Kate Middleton's engagement ring came in fourth place in the poll.
The iconic royal ring, which Prince William gave Kate when he proposed in 2010, previously belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.
Diana famously selected the stunningly ring—a 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by fourteen diamonds—from a selection of rings at the former Crown Jeweler, Garrard, when she became engaged to then-Prince Charles in 1981.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
At the time of her engagement to William, Kate reflected on wearing such a famous piece of jewelry, saying, "It’s beautiful – I hope I look after it! It’s very special."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
'90s Makeup Trends to Take Into 2025
Leave behind the blue glitter—but keep the brown lipstick.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Why You'll Likely Never See One Photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
They aren't following in Prince William and Prince Harry's footsteps in one major way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Borrows a Sabrina Carpenter-Approved Jewelry Styling Trick
We've seen this film before...
By Hanna Lustig Published