Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Is Apparently the Most Popular in the World

Today in Things We Weren't Aware People Had Voted On: Meghan Markle has the most popular engagement ring in the world, according to the Daily Mail.

We can apparently thank the Natural Diamond Council for this new bit of information, which comes courtesy of a poll the group commissioned (although the Daily Mail's "in the world" description might be a bit of an overstatement since, according to the outlet, the poll was of 2,000 British adults, but it's still interesting, so we'll try not to harp on that too much).

Meghan's title-winning engagement ring was designed for her personally by her now-husband, Prince Harry, back in 2017. As the Daily Mail notes, the trilogy ring features a 2.5/3-carat Botswanan diamond set between two round diamonds that had previously belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle, showing off her engagement ring at the Invictus Games in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not clear if voters knew the deeply personal backstory behind Meghan's ring or if that impacted their voting if they did, but, whatever their reasons, those polled ranked Meghan's engagement ring as the best overall.

Another famous royal ring made the list too, though—Kate Middleton's engagement ring came in fourth place in the poll.

Kate Middleton showing off her iconic sapphire engagement ring in 2012 during a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic royal ring, which Prince William gave Kate when he proposed in 2010, previously belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Diana famously selected the stunningly ring—a 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by fourteen diamonds—from a selection of rings at the former Crown Jeweler, Garrard, when she became engaged to then-Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Diana wearing her ring during a visit to Burnaby, Canada in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of her engagement to William, Kate reflected on wearing such a famous piece of jewelry, saying, "It’s beautiful – I hope I look after it! It’s very special."