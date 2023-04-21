A New Photo of the Queen With Nine of Her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren Has Been Released In Her Honor

On Friday morning, to mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 97th birthday, Buckingham Palace released a brand-new photo of the Queen surrounded by nine of her grandchildren. The photograph was taken last summer by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, not long before the former Queen's death last September.
Writing on their social media pages, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph—showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren—was taken at Balmoral last summer."
Pictured in the photo are James, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips. Absent from the photo are Lilibet and Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, who were living in California with their parents last summer.
