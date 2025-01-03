The Nod to Princess Diana You Might Have Missed in Meghan Markle's Netflix Trailer
The Duchess of Sussex kept one of Diana's belongings close throughout the series.
Meghan Markle is kicking off 2025 with a bang, and she's keeping a particularly meaningful accessory close at hand in the process. While making her triumphant return to Instagram on Jan. 1 and teasing her new Netflix series the following day, the Duchess of Sussex has kept one thing consistent, and that's a piece of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's jewelry.
The duchess, 43, has been wearing Princess Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch—a sentimental piece gifted by Prince Harry—on repeat since 2020, and she's seen sporting it throughout the trailer for her upcoming lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.
The video gives us a glimpse into her post-royal transformation, featuring the former Suits actress baking bread with celeb pals, throwing tea parties and casually making the most perfect floral arrangements. And while her outfits range from cozy cashmere shells to a surprisingly chic beekeeping suit (yes, really), Diana's elegant timepiece remains a constant companion.
The $26,000 Tank Française design features a classic 18K gold bracelet and serves as an elevated staple for the duchess that she pairs with another Cartier piece, the designer's iconic gold Love bracelet.
“The Cartier Tank is the French maison’s most iconic watch, famed for its timeless design and elegant silhouette,” British Vogue's jewelry and watch director, Rachel Garrahan, said in a 2023 story for the outlet. “Princess Diana frequently wore the classic design with a black leather strap. For more formal occasions she opted for a jewel-like gold Tank Française—it was based on the original Tank but has a more angular design and an integrated metal bracelet.”
The late princess wore her watch regularly after her divorce from Prince Charles, and according to British Vogue, the Cartier design "was named after the British military tanks that helped defeat the German forces at the Battle of the Somme in 1916." Ironically, Markle owns a two-toned version of the same watch, a piece she bought herself during her Suits days.
The gold watch appears to be ideal for everything from baking cakes to tending bees (hopefully no honey got on it!), and the idea that Markle treats every day as special is something that should be noted. Rather than saving the heirloom timepiece for nights out or dress-up occasions, she's embraced it as part of her everyday uniform.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for With Love, Meghan, the eight-episode series, which launches on Netflix Jan. 15, suggests the duchess is ready to write her next chapter on her own terms. And if her farm-to-table chic outfits are any indication, she's mastered the art of mixing meaningful royal touches with her own California cool aesthetic.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
'Missing You' Includes a Surprise Cameo From One of the U.K.'s Biggest TikTok Stars—Here's What to Know About GK Barry
The influencer, whose real name is Grace Keeling, makes her acting debut on the new Netflix thriller series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Anoints the First It Shoe of 2025
It's from The Row, of course.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Surprising Hobby Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Revealed
We're buzzing over this one.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Hobby Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Revealed in 'With Love, Meghan' Trailer
We're buzzing over this one.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals How She Celebrated Her New Netflix Show in Gorgeous New Photo
The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a fun day to mark her trailer's release.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Makes Farm-to-Table Fashion a Thing And We're Here For It
The Duchess of Sussex delivers serious spring style inspo in her new Netflix series.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Channels Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow in Trailer for New Netflix Show, 'With Love, Meghan'
The Duchess of Sussex is bringing lessons in cooking, gardening and connection to screens in 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Diana's "Wild Child" Nieces Were Influenced by the "Enormity of Loss" Following Her Death
"She protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Duchess Meghan Urges Everyone to "Leave Room for Magic" in Her Extremely Relatable New Year's Resolutions
She also noted the "unladylike" habit she wanted to break.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 by Rejoining Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet video captured by Prince Harry.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Wanted Prince Harry and Prince William to Grow Up Experiencing "Life Beyond the Palace Walls"
"She wanted her two boys to be brought up in a way no other royal Princes had been."
By Amy Mackelden Published