On Saturday, November 8, Princess Kate attended the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As Prince William was in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025, the couple's eldest son, Prince George, accompanied his mother to the event. On Sunday morning, the Princess of Wales stepped out for Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph in London, where she was photographed sharing a secret moment with Queen Camilla.

While King Charles and Prince William took part in the service and laid wreaths in honor of fallen troops, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton watched from a balcony nearby. The pair appeared to be in great spirits, and were captured smiling and joking with one another during the somber event. Queen Camilla even hid her mouth behind an order of service booklet to prevent onlookers from knowing what was said.

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate share a secret moment on Remembrance Sunday. (Image credit: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After wearing a sold-out Alessandra Rich dress to the Festival of Remembrance, Princess Kate opted for a coat dress from one of her favored designers for Remembrance Sunday. If the sleek black coat dress looks familiar, that's because the Princess of Wales has previously worn the exact same design—Catherine Walker's Evie Coat Dress—on numerous occasions. Princess Diana also regularly wore Catherine Walker's clothing—a tradition Kate appears to have continued.

Kate Middleton pairs a Catherine Walker Coat Dress with Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kate accessorized her outfit with a new $1,700 Black Felt Percher from Lock & Co. Hatters, Princess Diana's beloved Collingwood Pearl Earrings, and a Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm Pilot's Wing Gold FAA Sweetheart Brooch, per @katemiddletonstyled. A subtle navy lace scarf completed the Princess of Wales's chic outfit.