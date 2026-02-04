Princess Kate's Future "Status" as Queen "Never Seems to Dominate How She Carries Herself," Says Royal Expert

Princess Kate appeared in high spirits during a visit to Wales on Tuesday, February 3, opening up about her new puppy and the one activity that touches her "soul" while visiting local textile manufacturers. Along with spotlighting the cultural and economic significance of British textiles, the visit also underscored her evolving role in the modern monarchy.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says that Kate's "humility and grounded nature" stand out in her interactions from the trip. Whether it was engaging with employees (both human and canine) or trying her hand at sewing a pair of jeans, Stanton says her non-verbal cues reveal a woman who is increasingly comfortable stepping into her future role as Queen.

"Despite the fact that she is destined to become Queen of England, that sense of status never seems to dominate how she carries herself," he says. "Much like Princess Diana, she comes across as deeply down-to-earth and emotionally present in the moment."

Princess Kate meets a cocker spaniel at Hiut Denim in Cardigan, Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Whether she’s appearing independently or alongside other members of the royal family, she is completely at ease," the body language expert continues. "That ease speaks volumes about her growing self-assurance and her evolution into a more vital, central figure within the monarchy."

The Princess of Wales spoke with fans gathered outside at both Hiut Denim and Melin Tregwynt, a traditional Welsh woolen mill. When a man referenced Kate's cancer journey by saying, "I hope you’re getting better really soon after what happened to you," the princess seemed especially touched.

"Thank you. Aw, thank you very much," she said. "This is good for my soul, meeting wonderful people."

Princess Kate wears a vintage Welsh wool coat for her visit to Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales greets a young fan outside the Melin Tregwynt mill. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanton says this authentic approach is "key" to her popularity. "People instinctively trust her because she builds rapport quickly and naturally," he explains. "There’s no sense of performance or obligation—she genuinely wants to be there."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He adds that Princess Kate's "ability to connect so sincerely, especially when representing the royal family on her own, underscores not only her confidence but also her readiness for the larger role she is steadily growing into."