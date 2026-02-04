Princess Kate's Future "Status" as Queen "Never Seems to Dominate How She Carries Herself," Says Royal Expert
"There’s no sense of performance or obligation—she genuinely wants to be there."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Princess Kate appeared in high spirits during a visit to Wales on Tuesday, February 3, opening up about her new puppy and the one activity that touches her "soul" while visiting local textile manufacturers. Along with spotlighting the cultural and economic significance of British textiles, the visit also underscored her evolving role in the modern monarchy.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says that Kate's "humility and grounded nature" stand out in her interactions from the trip. Whether it was engaging with employees (both human and canine) or trying her hand at sewing a pair of jeans, Stanton says her non-verbal cues reveal a woman who is increasingly comfortable stepping into her future role as Queen.
"Despite the fact that she is destined to become Queen of England, that sense of status never seems to dominate how she carries herself," he says. "Much like Princess Diana, she comes across as deeply down-to-earth and emotionally present in the moment."
"Whether she’s appearing independently or alongside other members of the royal family, she is completely at ease," the body language expert continues. "That ease speaks volumes about her growing self-assurance and her evolution into a more vital, central figure within the monarchy."
The Princess of Wales spoke with fans gathered outside at both Hiut Denim and Melin Tregwynt, a traditional Welsh woolen mill. When a man referenced Kate's cancer journey by saying, "I hope you’re getting better really soon after what happened to you," the princess seemed especially touched.
"Thank you. Aw, thank you very much," she said. "This is good for my soul, meeting wonderful people."
Stanton says this authentic approach is "key" to her popularity. "People instinctively trust her because she builds rapport quickly and naturally," he explains. "There’s no sense of performance or obligation—she genuinely wants to be there."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
He adds that Princess Kate's "ability to connect so sincerely, especially when representing the royal family on her own, underscores not only her confidence but also her readiness for the larger role she is steadily growing into."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.