This Royal "Nicely Bridges the Gap" Between the Generations and Could "Play a Greater Role," Says Royal Expert

Princess Anne’s only son, Peter Phillips, is marking his 49th birthday on Sunday, November 15, and this year, he’s had plenty to celebrate. Phillips married his second wife, Harriet Sperling, on June 6, welcoming a new 14-year-old stepdaughter, Georgina Sperling, to the Royal Family. While Peter isn’t a full-time working royal and like his sister, Zara Tindall, doesn’t hold a title, he’s an integral part of family gatherings and has been thrust further into the spotlight thanks to his royal wedding this summer.
Speaking to Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton shares that Peter is a widely popular member of the Windsor family. “He seems to have particularly strong relationships with both the younger generation and senior royals, and I think that speaks volumes about his position within the family,” Stanton says. “I think he nicely bridges the gap between the different generations.”
Phillips is often seen laughing with his uncle, King Charles, at events like Royal Ascot, and The King and Queen went out of their way to attend Peter and Harriet’s church ceremony despite the couple already having a scheduled appearance at the Epsom Derby on the same day.
Speaking of Peter's relationship with The King, Stanton says the two share a "mischievous side."
"Charles always seems to be joking around when in Peter’s company," Stanton says. "He shows broad grins with his eyes and cheeks engaged. He also regularly turns himself towards Peter in group settings, suggesting a strong rapport between the two of them."
Peter's mother, Princess Anne, is known as one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family, and also has a famously no-nonsense personality. "His mother famously doesn’t suffer fools gladly, even if they are members of her family, but Peter brings out a very different side to her," Stanton says of the Princess Royal. "She's laughing and joking, displaying a constant genuine smile of enjoyment."
While there's no expectation that Peter will ever take on any kind of formal role, there's an opportunity for Prince William's cousins to support him in other ways when he eventually takes the throne.
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"As time goes on, and particularly when William eventually becomes King, there's the potential for Peter and other members of the extended family to be asked to undertake more public engagements or play a greater role in certain events," Stanton says. "Given his natural consistency, I think he'd be a very comfortable fit in that kind of position."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.