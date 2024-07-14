Pippa Middleton Matthews Repurposes Pink and White Floral Dress While Attending Wimbledon Alongside Sister, Princess Kate, and Niece, Princess Charlotte

Princess Kate made her second official public appearance while attending this year's Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, July 14, and she wasn't alone—the Princess of Wales was flanked by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.

The Princess of Wales' sister certainly dressed for the occasion, repurposing a pink floral dress by Beulah London she had previously warn for another special, noteworthy event: her brother, James Middleton's, 2021 wedding to Alizee Thevenet.

The summer-inspired Peony Teaberry dress from the brand's pre-spring 2020 collection featured a statement frill overlay on the neckline and chest. The dress was also accentuated by a pink ribbon waistband and frill hemline, and cut off just at the ankle making the fit certainly in-keeping with the 2024 summer maxi dress trend.

To complete the Wimbledon-approved look, the Princess of Wales' sister carried a Natasha clutch handbag from Emmy London.

Unfortunately, Middleton Matthew's specific dress is no longer in stock. Thankfully, for the fashionistas among us, it can be found online so a royal-worthy (or royal family-adjacent) summer dress is still within reach.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her supportive sister, the Princess of Wales certainly wore a dress worthy of the oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

For her second official public appearance since her cancer diagnosis and ongoing preventative treatment, Kate Middleton choose a regal-looking, purple Safiyaa dress featuring a ruched bodice and softly flared skirt. To accentuate her outfit, the royal wore a pair of Sabine Hoop earrings from British independent jeweler By Pariah.

The color of Princess Kate's dress was no-doubt intentional—purple is closely associated with Wimbledon and its iconic purple and green logo, and just-so-happens to be the royal's favorite color.

Not to be outdone, young royal Princess Charlotte also dressed to impress, wearing an adorable blue-and-white polka-dot dress highlighted by a matching blue bow perfectly placed in her hair.

Unlike Pippa Middleton Matthews and Princess Charlotte, Prince William was noticeably absent from his wife's side at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

While the Prince of Wales has been reportedly more protective of his wife and children than ever before in the wake of Middleton's cancer diagnosis, he was busy upholding his duty as the president of the Football Association by attending the Euro 2024 championship match between England and Spain.