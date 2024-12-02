Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Their Twins Trade Eveningwear for Sweaters in Shockingly Casual 2024 Christmas Card
The Monegasque royals are usually all about the glitz and glam.
When it comes to royal Christmas cards, you can always count on Monaco to deliver some big-time holiday glamour. Gowns! Tuxedos! Velvet! Sequins! It's my personal favorite card to see each year, but for 2024, the Prince Albert and Princess Charlene took quite the departure from their usual Christmas greeting.
On Monday, Dec. 2, the Prince's Palace released the royal family's official card, and this year, they're dressed in...beige sweaters? It's certainly a different look for the couple, who posed with their adorable 9-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in front of a fireplace while wearing neutral tones.
True to form, Princess Charlene did add some sparkle to her attire, wearing a brown turtleneck with hints of glitter in its knit fabric, but her choice of brown jeans was certainly not her usual Christmas vibe. Even the Christmas tree adopted the same neutral aesthetic as it was decked out in brown, gold and-ivory themed ornaments.
It's definitely a more relatable photo than their typically ultra-luxe cards of the past. In 2023, Princess Charlene wore an off-the-shoulder bronze velvet evening gown and Gabriella dressed in a sweet velvet dress as Jacques and dad Prince Albert sported tuxedos for their holiday photo. Behind them stood a sparkling gold tree fit for a palace along with floor-to-ceiling metallic gold sprays of branches.
And in prior years the mom of two has worn a number of other dramatic dresses, like the green ballgown she wore in 2022 or the shimmering, sheer gown she wore in 2020, when the royals used a snowy blue theme for their card.
Along with their cute Christmas card moment, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and family have been busy with plenty of other celebrations in recent days.
The family of four attended the Christmas Illuminations event on the Place du Casino in Monaco on Nov. 30, when the twins helped officially kick off the season by turning on Monaco's holiday lights. They also stole the show during National Day, coordinating with their parents in a mini military uniform (Jacques) and lilac dress (Gabriella).
And with Jacques and Gabriella's 10th birthday approaching on Dec. 10, we're sure to be treated to another glimpse of the royal twins soon enough.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
