Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Twins Make Adorable Appearance for Monaco's National Day

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene, stepped out in style to celebrate the country's National Day on Tuesday, Nov. 19, but it was their 9-year-old twins that truly stole the show.

Prince Jacques—who will one day take over his father's role as Sovereign Prince of Monaco—and Princess Gabriella joined their parents for the celebrations at the Prince's Palace on Tuesday, and they couldn't have looked cuter.

The hereditary prince matched with dad Prince Albert in a tiny black uniform complete with cap and medals, and his jacket was trimmed with two crowns at its neckline. The 9-year-old even gave a salute during a ceremony held in the palace courtyard.

Little Gabriella coordinated with her stylish mom in a periwinkle coat dress with embellished floral detail on its collar and skirt, accenting her hair with a ribbon-trimmed headband in a matching shade. Meanwhile, Princess Charlene rocked a smart lilac trouser suit and a tiny disc-shaped fascinator for the occasion.

The twins posed for a sweet photo outside the palace. (Image credit: Instagram/Palais Princier de Monaco)

The family waved from a balcony during the National Day celebrations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene also brought out her rarely worn engagement ring for the occasion, which jeweler Steven Stone tells Marie Claire "features a massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements."

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene recently opened up about her life as a mom, telling Gala, "Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention."

"As for Jacques, he is curious and observant," the princess continued, describing her son as "more reserved" and "naturally very calm."

Jacques gave a salute during National Day on Nov. 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The twins, who will turn 10 on Dec. 10, starred in a post on the palace's Instagram account, with Jacques wrapping his arm around his sister as they pose on a staircase outside the palace. "Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wish you a happy National Day. 🇲🇨," the post read.

Gabriella and Jacques weren't the only royal kids who took part in National Day. Many of their royal cousins were also in attendance, including Princess Caroline's model daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and her sons Raphael and Balthazar.

Here's hoping for more sweet appearances from Charlene, Albert and family during the holiday season ahead.