Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Twins Make Adorable Appearance for Monaco's National Day
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will turn 10 in December.
Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene, stepped out in style to celebrate the country's National Day on Tuesday, Nov. 19, but it was their 9-year-old twins that truly stole the show.
Prince Jacques—who will one day take over his father's role as Sovereign Prince of Monaco—and Princess Gabriella joined their parents for the celebrations at the Prince's Palace on Tuesday, and they couldn't have looked cuter.
The hereditary prince matched with dad Prince Albert in a tiny black uniform complete with cap and medals, and his jacket was trimmed with two crowns at its neckline. The 9-year-old even gave a salute during a ceremony held in the palace courtyard.
Little Gabriella coordinated with her stylish mom in a periwinkle coat dress with embellished floral detail on its collar and skirt, accenting her hair with a ribbon-trimmed headband in a matching shade. Meanwhile, Princess Charlene rocked a smart lilac trouser suit and a tiny disc-shaped fascinator for the occasion.
Princess Charlene also brought out her rarely worn engagement ring for the occasion, which jeweler Steven Stone tells Marie Claire "features a massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements."
Former Olympic swimmer Charlene recently opened up about her life as a mom, telling Gala, "Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention."
"As for Jacques, he is curious and observant," the princess continued, describing her son as "more reserved" and "naturally very calm."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The twins, who will turn 10 on Dec. 10, starred in a post on the palace's Instagram account, with Jacques wrapping his arm around his sister as they pose on a staircase outside the palace. "Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wish you a happy National Day. 🇲🇨," the post read.
Gabriella and Jacques weren't the only royal kids who took part in National Day. Many of their royal cousins were also in attendance, including Princess Caroline's model daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and her sons Raphael and Balthazar.
Here's hoping for more sweet appearances from Charlene, Albert and family during the holiday season ahead.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Charlene Puts Her $65,000 Engagement Ring Back on for Monaco's National Day
Charlene rarely wears the bespoke ring, which was reportedly designed by a Parisian jeweler.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Elsa Hosk's "Cool Rich Lady" Suit Is Surprisingly Affordable
She channeled Milan old money in an H&M set.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Lila Moss Steers Winter's Biggest Denim Trend in a Western Direction
Complete with a suede jacket and cowboy boots.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Charlene Puts Her $65,000 Engagement Ring Back on for Monaco's National Day
Charlene rarely wears the bespoke ring, which was reportedly designed by a Parisian jeweler.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene Shares the "Difficult" Side of Raising Twins, and Reveals "Isolation" in Her Youth
"I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene Wears a Custom Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The princess accessorized her outfit with silver heels and a matching handbag.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Christian Louboutin Threw a Disco-Themed Party for the Royal Family of Monaco This Weekend, and They Went All In on the Theme
Gloria Gaynor performed at what is being billed as the “glitziest and grandest occasion in Europe.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published