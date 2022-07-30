Prince George Has a Pretty Casual Nickname for Dad Prince William

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge. His Royal Highness. William has many titles that he goes by. But likely one of his favorites? Pops.

That’s apparently what William’s eldest son Prince George, who just turned nine last week, calls him, per PEOPLE . (William is also dad to Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.) As far back as 2018, William’s wife Kate Middleton told reporters that George—who would have been around five at the time—calls his dad by the casual moniker, and that likely Charlotte and Louis do as well, though only George’s use of the nickname was specifically mentioned.

According to Fiona Sturgess, who was in the crowd, on a visit to Leicester four years ago, “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night, and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’”

In addition to a striking physical resemblance, William and George share a close bond, PEOPLE reports. The outlet writes that William, second in line to the throne, is already teaching George, who is third in line, about royal life and preparing him for his own future as king someday. George has also honored one of his Pops’ favorite charitable causes, as news broke recently from Charlie Mayhew—chief executive of the charity Tusk, which works to protect endangered species in Africa (and of which William is a longtime supporter)—that George held a cake sale during the COVID-19 lockdown to raise money for the organization. William, as part of his ongoing work to protect the environment, has been a royal patron for Tusk since 2005, PEOPLE reports.

“George has also inherited a number of interests and hobbies from his father,” the outlet writes. “Like Prince William, Prince George is a big soccer fan and even got to tag along with his parents to the Euro 2020 tournament last summer, looking all grown up in a suit and tie for the games.” (He sported the same look this month for Wimbledon, another sporting event both his parents love and attend regularly.) William and George also share a love for aviation, especially helicopters—William is a former search and rescue captain in the Royal Air Force, and George has long been fascinated.

For her part, Charlotte likes to call her dad “Papa,” as was revealed in a letter from the young process to her “Granny,” Princess Diana, released in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. in 2021. In the letter, Charlotte wrote, poignantly, “Papa is missing you.”