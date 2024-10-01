You'll Never Guess Prince George's Sweet First Nickname
It's royally cute.
It's hard to believe that Prince George—who turned 11 over the summer—was ever tiny enough to be, well, the size of a fruit. But the nickname that Kate Middleton and Prince William gave their first child is absolutely adorable.
If you've ever been pregnant, you're likely familiar with apps that show you how big your baby is each week as compared to foods like a lime or strawberry. Keeping that in mind, it's especially fitting that he Prince and Princess of Wales called George "Little Grape," per royal biographer Robert Jobson in his book, The New Royal Family.
According to Jobson, Prince William—who was serving in the Royal Air Force at the time—took "two weeks' paternity leave from the RAF to bond with the baby they have nicknamed 'our little grape.'"
The royal writer noted that William followed in the footsteps of his father, King Charles, who "was considered progressive to be want to be at his wife's side" when his own children were born.
"Little grape" George was born on July 22, 2013 and introduced to the world outside St. Mary's Hospital in London—but years later, he'd gain another kitchen-themed nickname.
According to the Mirror, Prince George started to get called "PG" when he attended Thomas's Battersea in London, and the nickname has followed him to his new home in Windsor, where he attends Lambrook School.
But PG evolved into a rather British twist, with classmates referring to him as PG Tips, a popular brand of tea in the U.K. "While some kids hate nicknames, George is understood to love his and regularly goes by 'Tips' with with classmates and family," a source told the paper.
As for the rest of his siblings, Princess Charlotte is said to be called "Lottie Wales" by her school friends, per the Mirror, but she's also been called "Lottie" by her mother and "Mignonette" by Prince William.
And 6-year-old Prince Louis is often called "Lou Bugs" by his family, proving the royals can't get enough of a cute nickname.
