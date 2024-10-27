Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Is Different From Other Royal Women in Viral TikTok
The Duke of Sussex is always ready to defend his wife.
A video clip of Prince Harry talking about Meghan Markle has gone viral on TikTok for an adorable reason.
The TikTok includes footage of Prince Harry taken from his January 2023 interview with with ABC's Michael Strahan. Discussing the important way in which Meghan differed from other royal wives, Harry explained, "They're coming in almost with a blank slate and it gives the British press an opportunity to cast them in a particular role."
He continued, "And when Meghan came into the fold they tried to do that to her as well. But she was coming into a relationship with me in her mid-thirties." As a result, the Duchess of Sussex was placed in a very different position than many of her predecessors.
"She had a very public career of which millions of people knew who she was because they'd been following her, but this time fans and people that knew Meghan were pushing back and saying that's categorically false," Harry said in the clip. "You can't say that based on the fact we know who she is."
Unsurprisingly, a ton of royal fans applauded the clip, especially as it showed Prince Harry fiercely defending his wife.
Meghan and Harry were famously set up on a blind date in July 2016. According to E! News, the couple were set up by Violet von Westenholz, a childhood friend of Prince Harry who worked at Ralph Lauren.
A source told the outlet, "Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone." They continued, "It's hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible."
Luckily, Westenholz worked her magic, and introduced Harry to the former Suits star.
"Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily," the source told E! News. "And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him." And the rest is history!
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
