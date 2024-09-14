Friend Says Prince Harry is "Pretty Damn Normal, All Things Considered"

A close friend to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is sharing what the Duke of Sussex is really like as he prepares to turn 40.

The Daily Mail's Bryony Gordon—who has spent time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their home and was even gifted some of Markle's homemade jam—wrote in a column for the publication that despite his royal upbringing, immense privilege, and constant media scrutiny, Prince Harry is "normal."

"Eight years ago I became friends with Prince Harry, and ever since life has been peppered with questions from people curious to know more about his character: has he been brainwashed, is he intent on bringing down the monarchy, does he smell of money, and so on and so forth," Gordon explained.

"And when I tell them my honest opinion—that he is kind, funny and pretty damn normal, all things ­considered—I often see a flash of disappointment cloud their faces, followed quickly by words to the effect of ‘well you would say that, you know him,' as if knowing ­someone should disqualify you from having a trusted opinion about them."

Prince Harry celebrating his 39th birthday.

Gordon went on to add that she decided to "write this column about what I know of Prince Harry" because of all the negative things she has heard about him in the press and online.

"I’ve heard a lot of fairly negative things said about him, character assassinations that bear no resemblance to the man I’ve come to count as a friend, the one who cares passionately about injured veterans, and who’s done more than most to change perceptions of mental health in this country," Gordon wrote.

"There are no airs or graces with them, no desire to do anything other than protect their children from an increasingly digital world that likes nothing more than seeing the worst in people," she continued. "A world that forgets that no ­matter how high profile a person is, they’re just doing their best, like everyone else. This is not what people want to hear, but it is what I’ve found, time and time again."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In a recent statement to the BBC, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his upcoming birthday and how it compares to monumental birthdays of the past.

"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," he said at the time. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he added, before calling fatherhood "one of life’s greatest joys."