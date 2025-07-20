Why One Former Royal Butler "Doubts" Prince William Will Accept Any Invictus Games Invite From Prince Harry

It was recently reported that Prince Harry would likely extend an invitation to the Royal Family to attend the Invictus Games, which is set to take place in Birmingham in July 2027. While subsequent reports suggested it was simply too early to be discussing invitees for the next Invictus Games, one former royal butler has said he "doubts" Prince William would attend, regardless.

Speaking on behalf of Casino, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, told Express.co.uk, "I think that The King and the Prince of Wales have enough charity events to go to, so I think they wouldn't have to go to the Invictus Games." Burrell continued, "This is Harry's baby, not The King's and not William's. I think they shouldn't go to support Harry in this venture. This is Harry's concern, not theirs."

As for why Burrell didn't believe William would accept an invitation to attend the sporting event, the former royal employee told the outlet, "A public show of support, at this time, is probably not on the cards. I doubt whether William would embrace Harry in public at this moment in time, or even ever again."

Prince William and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games 2014. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

While Burrell's comments are far from conclusive, it's extremely possible that William might not attend the Invictus Games in 2027.

Earlier this year, the Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Harry was "hopeful" his family members would attend the next Invictus Games. "Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family," a source told the publication. "Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part."

"Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal source also told the outlet that Prince Harry is allegedly "hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans."