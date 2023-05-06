Prince Harry Arrived at King Charles' Coronation Flanked by His Cousins

Prince Harry has officially arrived at his father King Charles' coronation! The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Westminister Abbey with cousins Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Zara Tindall. He seemed to be in good spirits chatting and grinning with his cousins as he headed into the abbey. Inside, he is close to the royal family and seated next to Eugenie’s husband, Jack.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has stayed behind in California with her and Harry’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, where they are celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry is wearing a sharp suit along with his military medals, which in the days leading up to the coronation, was a hotly contested topic. Many outlets reported that Harry could be set up for another uniform humiliation at the ceremony if he was not allowed to wear his military uniform (he wore a mourning suit with his medals instead of his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth's funeral last September).

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Since Harry and his family haven't exactly been on the best of terms since the release of Spare in January, there was much speculation on whether or not he would even make the trip across the pond for the event. It was only just two months ago in March when Harry and Meghan Markle received an invitation. However, it was reported that Harry and King Charles had a heart-to-heart conversation before he agreed to attend the coronation.

It remains to be seen if Harry will smooth things over with brother Prince William while in London. It will be a quick trip for Harry, though, as he's pulling double duty attending not just the coronation, but also his son's birthday back in California. He's reportedly leaving the ceremony just two hours after it wraps to head back to the states.

