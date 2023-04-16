Prince Harry Had a Heart-to-Heart with King Charles Before Agreeing to Attend the Coronation

After weeks of what insiders call “transatlantic ping pong” about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, a heart-to-heart between Harry and his father pushed him to agree to attend, The Daily Mail reports. (Harry will attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey; Meghan will not, opting to stay behind in Montecito with the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.)

The personal chat between father and son apparently showed there was a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides,” and that in attending Harry is proving he wants to “show support for his father,” royal insiders say.

Sources tell the Sun on Sunday that Charles is “happy” with Harry’s decision and “understands” Meghan’s decision, as well. In addition to being Coronation day, May 6 is also Archie's fourth birthday.

Whether the olive branch is also being extended between Harry and older brother Prince William is less clear. Harry is said to have not spoken to William since the release of Spare, which on many pages takes aim at his sibling. Charles spoke fondly of both of his sons on Friday during a visit to Sandhurst, where he shared his “pride” on both of his sons, saying “Speaking as a father of two alumni of this academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade.”

Also within the pages of Spare, Harry took aim at stepmother Queen Consort Camilla, who an aide told The Sunday Times (per The Daily Mail) that her reaction “was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth—it was much more of an eye-roll response.” That said, Camilla was “hurt” by Harry calling her “dangerous” and a “villain.”

The Daily Mail also reported that Harry will stay at his and Meghan’s former U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, one final time before being evicted. The end to one chapter, and the beginning of hopefully moves towards reconciliation within the family.