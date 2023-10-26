Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Doing Nothing to Bridge the Gap" With the Royals, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the Royal Family is dire as heck right now.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly not spoken to Prince William in ages; they didn't show up at Balmoral this past summer; they are almost certainly going to skip out on a Sandringham Christmas; and the only member of Harry's family they seem to have any contact with is Princess Eugenie.
Basically, as one royal expert commented recently, at this point it's almost like they're purposefully distancing themselves even more from the royals (but I would like to note for the Sussex haters out there that Prince William isn't exactly falling over himself to make up with them, either).
"Whether they are deliberately trying to widen the divide is up for debate. What is certain is that they are doing nothing to bridge the gap," royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK!.
"Meghan apparently didn’t have time to come to the U.K. with Harry for the Wellchild Awards because she had to deal with the children, but then she stayed on after the Invictus Games to visit Eugenie in Portugal."
Bond had harsh words to share about the Sussex couple. "They both need to take a look at themselves," she continued. "Perhaps only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family. For the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so."
This was Bond's response to a PR expert's recent comments: "While they've voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions ... might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family," Kieran Elsby told the Mirror.
Back before Spare was released in January, Prince Harry shared that he was waiting for his dad or his brother to make the first move towards reconciliation. But since it seems like certain royals—especially William—are waiting for him to make the first move, the whole family could be at quite the standstill for a while yet.
As ever, I hope they figure this all out sooner rather than later.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
