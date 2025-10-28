Royal Insider Claims Renovators Are "Working Day and Night" to Get Frogmore Cottage Ready for Prince Andrew

After reports that Prince Andrew has agreed to move out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and is asking to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, it seems some redecoration is in order. According to the Sun, "workmen have been coming and going for weeks" at the property, which was formerly the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they moved to California in 2020.

The outlet originally reported on October 27 that Prince Andrew "is willing to leave" Royal Lodge, but wants Frogmore Cottage for himself and Prince William and Princess Kate's house, Adelaide Cottage, for ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The Wales family will be moving to a larger Windsor home, Forest Lodge, within the next few weeks.

An insider told the Sun, "People have been inside Frogmore Cottage working day and night. Over the weekend the lights were on after dark."

Frogmore Cottage is located a stone's throw away from Prince William and Princess Kate's home, Adelaide Cottage. (Image credit: Steve Parsons - PA Images)

The source added that "workmen have been coming and going for weeks," noting that Frogmore "shouldn’t need a lot of work done as Harry and Meghan spent £2.4million on repairs just six years ago and no one has lived there since, apart from the few months Princess ­Eugenie was there during lockdown.”

“Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage were on the table in May," a source told the Sun. However, the insider noted that "a lot has changed since then," citing the recent discovery of damaging emails that Ferguson and Prince Andrew sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011.

The duo, who have been divorced since 1996 but still live together, gave up their Duke and Duchess of York titles on October 17 amid the outrage surrounding their emails and new details from Epstein victim Virgina Giuffre's memoir.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While no official announcement has been made about Andrew's housing situation, a source told the Sun that “pressure has been cranked up in recent weeks" for the prince to leave Royal Lodge.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The two-home solution remains firmly on the table and reality has hit home, and forced them to look at it again," the insider added.