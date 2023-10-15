Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Seen Vacationing on a Tiny Caribbean Island Where “Billionaires Go to Escape Millionaires”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Where in the world are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Accumulating passport stamps has been the theme of this past month, as both were in Dusseldorf, Germany in September for Harry’s Invictus Games; both flew through the U.K. on their way there and back; and they took an under-the-radar romantic trip to Portugal before heading back to the U.S. and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now the pair are traveling again, visiting an exclusive Caribbean island and being spotted walking hand-in-hand during the romantic getaway.
Per The Mirror, “The couple were snapped strolling hand-in-hand on the tiny island of Canouan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines after a busy week for the pair on the promotional trail in New York,” the outlet reports. (Harry and Meghan were in New York City this week for their nonprofit Archewell’s first in-person event, held in support of World Mental Health Day.) Harry and Meghan were photographed in Canouan by a passerby who spotted them exiting a gourmet food store at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay. Meghan wore a white maxi dress and a Panama hat, and Harry wore navy shorts, a white t-shirt, and flip flops. “The passerby said that the couple appeared to be without their children for the trip,” The Mirror reports.
“They looked happy,” they told The Daily Mail. “As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand. They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together.”
Harry and Meghan “had been shopping at exclusive grocery store Faye before they took a walk on the bougainvillea-festooned promenade and subsequently boarded a luxury tender boat to Canouan’s north shore,” The Mirror reports. “The intimate island is known as the place ‘billionaires go to escape millionaires,’ spanning just three miles wide.”
In addition to the Sussexes, Canouan is a favorite destination of celebrities like Amal and George Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
