Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Seen Vacationing on a Tiny Caribbean Island Where “Billionaires Go to Escape Millionaires”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Where in the world are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Accumulating passport stamps has been the theme of this past month, as both were in Dusseldorf, Germany in September for Harry’s Invictus Games; both flew through the U.K. on their way there and back; and they took an under-the-radar romantic trip to Portugal before heading back to the U.S. and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now the pair are traveling again, visiting an exclusive Caribbean island and being spotted walking hand-in-hand during the romantic getaway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per The Mirror , “The couple were snapped strolling hand-in-hand on the tiny island of Canouan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines after a busy week for the pair on the promotional trail in New York,” the outlet reports. (Harry and Meghan were in New York City this week for their nonprofit Archewell’s first in-person event, held in support of World Mental Health Day.) Harry and Meghan were photographed in Canouan by a passerby who spotted them exiting a gourmet food store at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay. Meghan wore a white maxi dress and a Panama hat, and Harry wore navy shorts, a white t-shirt, and flip flops. “The passerby said that the couple appeared to be without their children for the trip,” The Mirror reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“They looked happy,” they told The Daily Mail . “As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand. They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together.”

Harry and Meghan “had been shopping at exclusive grocery store Faye before they took a walk on the bougainvillea-festooned promenade and subsequently boarded a luxury tender boat to Canouan’s north shore,” The Mirror reports. “The intimate island is known as the place ‘billionaires go to escape millionaires,’ spanning just three miles wide.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the Sussexes, Canouan is a favorite destination of celebrities like Amal and George Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., and Leonardo DiCaprio.