Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meet "Smart and Savvy" Students During Colombia Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started their royal tour of Colombia on Thursday. Royal fans were delighted to see Meghan arrive wearing a chic tailored vest and matching pants by Veronica Beard. The Duchess of Sussex also matched her milky white manicure to her Loro Piana bag, which retails for $4,700, for a striking start to the tour.

The royal tour began with the couple meeting Colombia's vice president, Francia Márquez, and her partner. As reported by The Daily Telegraph's deputy royal editor Victoria Ward on X , "They enjoyed tea, coffee and traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread)... Ms Márquez said H&M shared her vision for a safer digital future."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued the first day of their tour of Colombia with a visit to charter school Colegio Cultura Popular in Bogotá. A student named José David greeted Meghan and Harry upon their arrival, alongside headmaster Leonel Umaña Parra, People reported. They subsequently attended "an Insight Session discussing social media with pupils," the publication noted, and photos showed the pair listening intently.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit charter school Colegio Cultura Popular in Bogotá, Colombia. (Image credit: Colombian Vice President's Office via Getty Images)

Student were encouraged to discuss their social media usage, as well as the positive and negative aspects of being online. The Duchess of Sussex called the group "impressive, smart and savvy" and "self-reliant and not tech-reliant," per People. The Sussexes then met more students during recess, and their visit to the school appeared to be very well received.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Colegio Cultura Popular in Bogotá, Colombia. (Image credit: Colombian Vice President's Office via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Colegio Cultura Popular in Bogotá, Colombia. (Image credit: Colombian Vice President's Office via Getty Images)

Announcing Meghan and Harry's royal tour, vice president Márquez revealed on August 1 (via People ), "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."

She continued, "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress."