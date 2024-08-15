Meghan Markle Touches Down for Colombia Royal Tour in the Tailored Vest Trend
She looks ready for business.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour through Colombia has officially begun, and so have the major fashion moments.
For the first official day of their four-day journey, the duo's first in South America, Meghan Markle tapped the tailored vest trend. The Duchess of Sussex commenced her highly anticipated visit to Bogotá, Colombia, wearing a form of sleeveless suiting dominating collections from the independent (like Attersee) to the global luxury (like Max Mara). Markle specifically chose a tailored vest and coordinating trousers by Veronica Beard, a California-based label. Prince Harry joined her wearing a dark suit and a blue button-down by Brioni. Harper's Bazaar first shared photos of the look, taken by photographer Erin Charbonneau on behalf of the Sussex's charitable foundation, Archewell.
Meghan Markle paired her slim-fitting suit with Manolo Blahnik pumps and a stark white Loro Piana bag. She color-coordinated her white manicure to the purse's crisp shade, a celebrity-favorite styling move. On the jewelry front, the American Riviera Orchard founder also incorporated touches of light blue into her look via Pippa Small stud earrings and a Lorraine Schwartz evil eye bracelet.
A navy blue suit accomplishes two fashion goals at once: It set a business-like tone for the start of Markle's visit, echoing the quiet luxury Ralph Lauren separates she wore for a CBS Sunday Morning interview earlier this month. It also shows Markle's fashion know-how, as sleeveless suiting is a major trend in the workwear space this year.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously traveled on two international tours this year. Both showed the former's expertise in using fashion to tell a cohesive story—and engage in some style diplomacy. Visiting Canada in February for Invictus Games training, Markle chose a slate of winter coats with ties to Canadian and American brands. She also topped several outfits with a beanie from Aritzia, a Canada-native brand she's worn repeatedly since her days filming Suits.
In May, after reports surfaced that Meghan Markle had hired stylist Jamie Mizrahi, she embarked on a three-day trip through Nigeria with a meaningful wardrobe on display. She began her visit in a peachy maxi dress by Heidi Merrick; continued her engagements in summer pieces by Johanna Ortiz and St. Agni; and made a thoughtful Mother's Day choice to re-wear a Carolina Herrera yellow silk gown she'd previously pulled for her son, Archie's, birthday.
Markle also used her trip to explore her Nigerian roots through fashion. For one panel, she wore a red dress by Lagos-based designer Orire. The duchess explained to the crowd that the color was a deliberate break from her quiet luxury neutrals: "I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion," she said.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were formally invited by Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez on a four-day visit to the South American nation. Their tour begins in the capital city, Bogotá, and will also include stops in the cities Cartagena and Cali. Harper's Bazaar first reported that the pair will spend the week hosting sessions with regional leaders about digital literacy, as well as attending events highlighting Colombian music, dance, and theater.
The pressure's on for Markle's outfits—and overall presence—to deliver. Sources told OK! that the former royal wants to "prove the royal family misses her" by shining on the trip. Her first look already makes fashion fans glad she's back in the spotlight.
Editor's note: This post has been updated to reflect Meghan Markle's full outfit credits in addition to her Veronica Beard vest and suit.
Shop the Tailored Vest Trend Inspired by Meghan Markle
