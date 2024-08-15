Meghan Markle Matches Her Milky White Manicure to Her $4,700 Loro Piana Bag

Her royal tour of Colombia is off to a stylish start.

Meghan Markle hugs the first lady of colombia showing off her milky white manicure
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)
Samantha Holender
By
published
in News

Not to brag, but I am an encyclopedia of Meghan Markle manicures. I can tell you the exact bubble bath color combination she wore on her wedding day (CND’s Negligee and Unmasked) and, with the most vivid recall, I can recite the time she went rogue with rare moody dark nail polish at the British Fashion Awards in 2023.

With the Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of Colombia kicking off today, I knew an exciting manicure moment was upon us. The first photos of Markle and Prince Harry, which were initially published by Harper’s Bazaar, confirmed my beauty editor suspicions. On Thursday, August 15, the Suits alum was seen co-signing the monochromatic nail trend. Specifically, she carried a Loro Piana bag that perfectly matched her milky white manicure while contrasting her tailored Veronica Beard vest.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enter a building in Colombia wearing coordinating suits

Eric Charbonneau for Archewell Foundation captures Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arriving in Bogota for their tour.

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau for Archewell)

Markle's crisp white nail color was to be expected. It’s a long-held royal staple. “When the late Queen Elizabeth was alive, she preferred a light pink nail polish and, following the example she set, Kate and Meghan both trended towards a light pink nail polish during her life,” former Marie Claire Senior Royals Editor Rachel Burchfield previously told me.

What sets this look apart, though, is the precision with which the color matches her $4,700 Loro Piana bag. The accessory-nail color coordination has been gaining steam among celebrities. Earlier this summer, Zendaya stepped out with a maroon manicure that was the same shade as her fruity summer tea. We also saw Hailey Bieber whip out a butter yellow manicure that matched her Jacquemus baby shower dress.

Meghan Markle hugs a woman in Colombia at the start of her royal tour while wearing a veronica beard tailored vest

Embracing Colombia's Vice President, Markle's creamy white manicure was on full display.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’ll be keeping an eye out for more royal nail moments over the course of Markle's tour. (In four days, she might have time for a switch-up amid her packed schedule.) In the meantime, I plan on stocking up on cream nail polishes to match Markle.

Glossy Nail Polish
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish

Opi Nail Lacquer, Alpine Snow, White Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Alpine Snow, White Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Snowy White, Blanc, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Snowy White, Blanc, 0.46 Fl Oz

Topics
Meghan Markle
Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸