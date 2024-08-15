Not to brag, but I am an encyclopedia of Meghan Markle manicures. I can tell you the exact bubble bath color combination she wore on her wedding day (CND’s Negligee and Unmasked) and, with the most vivid recall, I can recite the time she went rogue with rare moody dark nail polish at the British Fashion Awards in 2023.

With the Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of Colombia kicking off today, I knew an exciting manicure moment was upon us. The first photos of Markle and Prince Harry, which were initially published by Harper’s Bazaar, confirmed my beauty editor suspicions. On Thursday, August 15, the Suits alum was seen co-signing the monochromatic nail trend. Specifically, she carried a Loro Piana bag that perfectly matched her milky white manicure while contrasting her tailored Veronica Beard vest.

Eric Charbonneau for Archewell Foundation captures Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arriving in Bogota for their tour. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau for Archewell)

Markle's crisp white nail color was to be expected. It’s a long-held royal staple. “When the late Queen Elizabeth was alive, she preferred a light pink nail polish and, following the example she set, Kate and Meghan both trended towards a light pink nail polish during her life,” former Marie Claire Senior Royals Editor Rachel Burchfield previously told me.

What sets this look apart, though, is the precision with which the color matches her $4,700 Loro Piana bag. The accessory-nail color coordination has been gaining steam among celebrities. Earlier this summer, Zendaya stepped out with a maroon manicure that was the same shade as her fruity summer tea. We also saw Hailey Bieber whip out a butter yellow manicure that matched her Jacquemus baby shower dress.

Embracing Colombia's Vice President, Markle's creamy white manicure was on full display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I’ll be keeping an eye out for more royal nail moments over the course of Markle's tour. (In four days, she might have time for a switch-up amid her packed schedule.) In the meantime, I plan on stocking up on cream nail polishes to match Markle.

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Snowy White, Blanc, 0.46 Fl Oz $10 at Amazon