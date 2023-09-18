Here's Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay, Eat, and Visit While in New York City

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William arrives in New York City today for a quick solo trip—he’ll take in some engagements today, and tomorrow is the main event of the visit: the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where the finalists for The Earthshot Prize will be revealed ahead of the awards ceremony in Singapore on November 7. Princess Kate opted to stay behind in the U.K. to be there for the couple’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, People reports—but she’s been to the Big Apple before, joining William in 2014 in meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a Brooklyn Nets game, visiting the National September 11 Memorial, and attending a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

William and Kate in New York City, 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

William doesn’t have much time to spare in NYC, but if he can swing a little time away, maybe he can check out these New York City spots beloved by his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, who Hello reports “share a love of New York City.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed several trips to NYC since they stepped down from official royal duties and relocated to Montecito in 2020,” the outlet reports. For example, they were in the city last year to attend a United Nations event, and, while there, visited Chef Andrew Carmellini’s hotspot Locanda Verde, located in Tribeca. Let’s take a look, shall we, at where Harry and Meghan stay, eat, and visit during their trips to the big city, based off of both where we’ve seen them and Meghan’s former (and, if we’re lucky, future) blog, “The Tig,” where she wrote about her love for New York City in a 2014 post.

Harry and Meghan in New York City, 2023 (Image credit: Getty)

Where They Stay

The Carlyle, Upper East Side: “Whenever the Duke and Duchess visit New York, they tend to stay at the Carlyle,” Hello writes. “The five-star accommodation has long been a royally approved destination.” The Carlyle was not only reportedly Princess Diana’s favorite hotel, but William and Kate stayed here during their 2014 visit, as did King Charles and Queen Camilla when they visited in 2005.

The Ludlow, Lower East Side: Before Meghan met Harry in 2016, Meghan wrote on “The Tig” of The Ludlow’s “perfectly styled rooms, the welcoming lounge, and breathtaking rooftop,” adding that it is a treasure “which I can’t wait to call home next time I’m in the city.”

Harry and Meghan in New York City, 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

Where They Eat

Locanda Verde, Lower Manhattan: The aforementioned restaurant is where Harry and Meghan stepped out for a glamorous date night during a recent time they were in the city together. Owned by Robert De Niro, Chef Andrew Carmellini serves a “soul-satisfying urban Italian menu,” Hello reports. Take it from the restaurant itself, which wrote on its website “Our bustling corner restaurant has been welcoming New Yorkers morning, noon, and night since 2009 with a warm and comfortable atmosphere, leisurely Italian spirit, and heartfelt cooking.”

Dirty French, Lower East Side: Dirty French is located on the ground floor of The Ludlow, so it makes for a convenient stop if you’re staying there (and a delicious one even if you’re not). “They’re not messing around with the food here,” Meghan wrote on “The Tig.” “Because with plates like duck a la orange and cote de bouef for deux, you don’t come here if you’re just looking for a snack.” As Hello points out, “Better yet, it’s located just moments away from Katz’s Delicatessen, the city’s famous no-frills deli famed for serving mile-high pastrami sandwiches since 1888.”

Harry and Meghan in New York City, 2021 (Image credit: Getty)

Contra, Lower East Side: “The Duchess loves the seasonal, locally sourced, five-star quality of Contra’s eclectic Michelin-star menu,” Hello writes. Take it from Meghan herself on “The Tig”: “It’s difficult to describe the food at Contra (they like to call it ‘contemporary New York cuisine’), but we can say this: whatever they’re serving today is delicious and like nothing you’ve ever had before.”

Clinton Street Baking Company, Lower East Side: On “The Tig,” Meghan raved about its fluffy blueberry and banana walnut pancakes and brioche French toast, “but the real secret is that the restaurant serves their menu all day, including dinner, so if you ever have a hankering for breakfast at 9 p.m., you know where to go.” Noted.

Harry and Meghan in New York City, 2021 (Image credit: Getty)

What They Like to Do

Yoga High, Lower East Side: When they’re not eating or enjoying their accommodations, Meghan, at least, is at Yoga High, where she loved to “slow down, take a breather, and take a class at Yoga High,” she wrote. “It’s crucial to slow it down for a quick hour or so while you’re in NYC, so finding a great yoga spot is critical, and Yoga High is the absolute best in the Lower East Side.”

Central Park, Manhattan: On “The Tig,” Meghan credited her morning jog through Central Park as one of the reasons she loves New York. Central Park is a rare mesh of tourists and locals, who “embark on their daily runs, families meet, friends sip coffee, and tourists flock to ice skate in the winter,” Hello reports. “Central Park should be on your must-see list if you’re visiting the Big Apple for the first time.”