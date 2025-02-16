Prince Harry Had a Royal Family Reunion at the Invictus Games With Two Unexpected Royals
The Duke of Sussex was joined by the prince and princess at a sitting volleyball game.
The 2025 Invictus Games, which are taking place in Whistler and Vancouver in Canada, have been extremely eventful for founder Prince Harry. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—didn't attend the event, Prince Harry was joined by two royals at the sitting volleyball game on Feb. 15.
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark spent time with Prince Harry during the volleyball tournament at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The Danish Royal Family's Instagram account said of the event, "The presence during the Invictus Games is part of the Prince and Princess's continued commitment to veterans, and their Royal Highnesses's wish to emphasize the importance of support and community for those who have served their country."
The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, supports wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel by encouraging them to take part in a multitude of sporting events.
In an exclusive interview with Marie Claire's senior royal editor, Kristin Contino, Team USA competitor Lydia Figary discussed the importance of the Invictus Games. "We're all literally best friends," Figary said of Team USA. "It's just really cool to have a sisterhood from all different branches, all different ranks...It doesn't matter. We're all just friends and we're on this journey together."
Prince Harry also spoke with Contino about the power of the sporting event, saying, "What stands out most is the incredible sense of belonging and renewed purpose created in the lead-up to and during the Invictus Games." He continued, "Never underestimate the power of service, as this community gets to wear their nation's flag once more."
Duchess Meghan joined her husband at the Invictus Games for several days, but left early to return home to their children in Montecito. Following her return, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet made their debut on their mom's Instagram account.
In the Valentine's Day-themed Instagram Story, Archie and Lilibet could be seen helping Duchess Meghan prepare heart-shaped treats. The family's beagle, Mamma Mia, also made in a cameo in the sweet clip.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
