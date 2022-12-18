Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want an In-Person, Sit-Down Meeting—Apology Included—with the Royal Family Before They’ll Attend Coronation

Before they’ll consider attending King Charles’ coronation in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently want an in-person, sit-down meeting with the royal family—with the expectation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an apology, multiple outlets report.

The Mirror reports that the Sussexes want the Firm to “take responsibility” for the pain and damage it put the couple through, and The Times (opens in new tab) reports that a source close to Harry and Meghan says they want the meeting to take place before they attend the coronation, the date of which—May 6—is coincidentally also the fourth birthday of their son, Archie. The meeting would consist of claims leveled against the Firm in Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries that dropped this month, and the outlet reports that “the couple were particularly incensed that the Palace facilitated a warm reconciliation meeting between Black charity boss Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting, after a race row. Harry and Meghan reportedly see this meeting, where Hussey offered her ‘sincere apologies,’ as a ‘double standard,’ as no such efforts have been made for them,” The Mirror writes.

“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns—no meeting, formal apology, or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source tells The Times. “That is hard to swallow—100 percent yes, they’d like to have a meeting.”

In the docuseries itself, Harry said he had to “make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology” from the royal family.