Prince William Allegedly Doesn't Want Prince Harry at His Future Coronation

If you thought the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William couldn't get any worse, think again.

According to a new report in The Sunday Times, Prince William allegedly hasn't spoken to his brother Prince Harry since they attended their grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19, 2022. A source alleged to the newspaper that Harry tried to reach out to the Prince and Princess of Wales after news of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis was revealed in March 2024. However, according to the source, Harry didn't receive a response.

One of the publication's sources suggested that Harry and William's estrangement was somewhat unexpected. "I always said the brothers would be there for each other at the end of the day, and that’s been proven wrong so far," they explained. Another source told the outlet, "Harry simply cannot do without his brother."

To make matters even worse, if that's possible, Prince William allegedly doesn't want Prince Harry to attend his future coronation. Of course, it's hard to imagine Harry remaining absent while his brother is crowned king. But according to The Sunday Times, that could very well be the case.

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Rather than giving any energy to the tense relationship with his brother, Prince William apparently has very different priorities. A source told The Sunday Times, "This year, his focus has very much been on his wife, his children, and his father." They continued, "His brother isn’t really something that’s discussed."

After noting that Harry could miss out on an invite to Prince William's eventual coronation, a source told the outlet, "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."

Meanwhile, sources also alleged that Prince Harry wasn't happy in his new life in California. "He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man," the source claimed. "He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends."