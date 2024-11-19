Prince Harry getting tattooed by Jelly Roll wasn't exactly on my 2024 bingo card, but on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Invictus Games Foundation released a new video showing just that—and fans can't get enough of the hilarious clip.

Back in September, the Duke of Sussex was spotted leaving NYC tattoo parlor East Side Ink, prompting many to wonder what the royal was up to during his visit for UN Climate Week. Well, now we know exactly what went down inside.

"The most 🤯 inking of a deal in Invictus Games history. Watch when Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex meets @jellyroll615 @eastsideinktattoo," the Invictus Games's post read. "Don’t miss this duo reuniting in Vancouver #IG25 Closing Ceremony Feb 16."

In the video, Prince Harry sits in a tattoo chair as he awaits Jelly Roll, who pops in and says, "I'm such a fan, dude!" The country star adds that he "could not believe it when they called and said Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo."

The duke looks on in confusion, asking the singer why he's wearing a glove, to which Jelly Roll replies, "We're giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games."

The most 🤯 inking of a deal in Invictus Games history - YouTube Watch On

The duke replies, "Uh, no, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!"

However, Jelly Roll didn't take no for an answer. In the video, the star says he'll "play the Invictus Games"—which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada in February 2025—only if Harry allows him to do the tattoo, claiming it was "that easy of a deal."

"Screw it. Let's go. Let's do it," Harry says, adding, "I was thinking my lower back or my ass." This prompted Jelly Roll to bust out laughing, claiming, "Nobody wants to see your ass, Harry."

The country star insists that the design "is for the world" and should be on Harry's neck, going on to lean in with a tattoo needle before admitting he's "practically" done this before.

Jelly Roll left his mark on Prince Harry's neck. (Image credit: Invictus Games Foundation/YouTube)

"You wouldn't want nobody else doing this but me," Jelly Roll quips.

The final result? The Invictus Games "I AM" logo, but with a twist. On Harry's neck it reads I AM, but instead of saying Invictus underneath, it says...Jelly Roll. "Oh, shit!" Harry exclaims as the clip ends.

"This is so funny 😂Love it!!! LET'S GO INVICTUSGAMES2025!!!!!👏👏" one fan commented, while another added, "😂 too good. Have you done this before? Practically… pretty much."

Of course, the tattoo isn't real—Prince Harry has been seen on numerous occasions since the video was filmed and most certainly doesn't sport a Jelly Roll tat. But fans loved the spirit behind the video, in any case.