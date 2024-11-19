Prince Harry Gets a Bad Tattoo by Jelly Roll in Hilarious New Invictus Games Video: 'Oh, Sh*t!'
"You wouldn't want nobody else doing this but me."
Prince Harry getting tattooed by Jelly Roll wasn't exactly on my 2024 bingo card, but on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Invictus Games Foundation released a new video showing just that—and fans can't get enough of the hilarious clip.
Back in September, the Duke of Sussex was spotted leaving NYC tattoo parlor East Side Ink, prompting many to wonder what the royal was up to during his visit for UN Climate Week. Well, now we know exactly what went down inside.
"The most 🤯 inking of a deal in Invictus Games history. Watch when Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex meets @jellyroll615 @eastsideinktattoo," the Invictus Games's post read. "Don’t miss this duo reuniting in Vancouver #IG25 Closing Ceremony Feb 16."
In the video, Prince Harry sits in a tattoo chair as he awaits Jelly Roll, who pops in and says, "I'm such a fan, dude!" The country star adds that he "could not believe it when they called and said Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo."
The duke looks on in confusion, asking the singer why he's wearing a glove, to which Jelly Roll replies, "We're giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games."
The duke replies, "Uh, no, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!"
However, Jelly Roll didn't take no for an answer. In the video, the star says he'll "play the Invictus Games"—which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada in February 2025—only if Harry allows him to do the tattoo, claiming it was "that easy of a deal."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"Screw it. Let's go. Let's do it," Harry says, adding, "I was thinking my lower back or my ass." This prompted Jelly Roll to bust out laughing, claiming, "Nobody wants to see your ass, Harry."
The country star insists that the design "is for the world" and should be on Harry's neck, going on to lean in with a tattoo needle before admitting he's "practically" done this before.
"You wouldn't want nobody else doing this but me," Jelly Roll quips.
The final result? The Invictus Games "I AM" logo, but with a twist. On Harry's neck it reads I AM, but instead of saying Invictus underneath, it says...Jelly Roll. "Oh, shit!" Harry exclaims as the clip ends.
"This is so funny 😂Love it!!! LET'S GO INVICTUSGAMES2025!!!!!👏👏" one fan commented, while another added, "😂 too good. Have you done this before? Practically… pretty much."
Of course, the tattoo isn't real—Prince Harry has been seen on numerous occasions since the video was filmed and most certainly doesn't sport a Jelly Roll tat. But fans loved the spirit behind the video, in any case.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Zendaya Goes Cool-Girl Casual on Set With Robert Pattinson
The pair is a picture-perfect fictional couple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Cher Considered Suicide While Trapped in "Loveless Marriage" With Sonny Bono
"I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Future Queen of Norway Faces Another Shocking Scandal as Her Son Is Arrested for Third Time in Three Months
Marius Borg Høiby is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous partner.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at Major Sporting Event—And Shares What Position He'd Play in Football
The Duke of Sussex promoted his upcoming Invictus Games.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle's $6,050 Pendant Pays Tribute to Her "Angels" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The engraved necklace features an adorable reference to the Duchess of Sussex's children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Change Some of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Rituals as He's Less Traditional
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Spends Time With Pat Tillman's Widow During Surprise Appearance at Tillman Honors Gala
The Duke of Sussex was honored with the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPYs earlier this year.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Prince Harry Says He Understands "The Weight Of Losing a Parent" in Moving Letter to Grieving Military Children
"Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out Against Online Violence During New Joint Appearance
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published